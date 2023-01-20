The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including an update from FTX, Dolly Parton's new baking mixes, and more.

International Icon Dolly Parton Expands Lineup of Her Popular Duncan Hines' Baking Mixes

"I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends," said Dolly Parton .

PetSmart Searches for First-Ever 'Chief Toy Testers,' Offering $20,000 to the Pawsitively Purrfect New Team Members

PetSmart is on the search for one dog and one cat to fulfill the very important role of Chief Toy Tester. The requirements? Vast experience in play, a knack for toy testing and an advanced palate for sampling an array of culinary treats.

FTX Debtors Provide Additional Information to Customers and Other Stakeholders

The presentation highlights that a total of approximately $5.5 billion of liquid assets have been identified, comprised of $1.7 billion of cash, $3.5 billion of crypto assets and $0.3 billion of securities.

Harley-Davidson Kicks Off 120th Anniversary with Reveal of 2023 Motorcycles

The 2023 offering from the world's most desirable motorcycle brand includes a refreshed Harley-Davidson Breakout® performance cruiser model, the exciting Road Glide® 3 trike model, the new Nightster® Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and a restyled and blacked-out Freewheeler® trike model.

Uber Eats and Visa Partner for Greener Restaurant Packaging

Together, the two companies will make $1 million accessible to qualifying Uber Eats restaurants in New York , Los Angeles , London , Paris and Madrid to be used towards funding sustainable packaging solutions to help transition to a greener future.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" Now Among Top Three IMAX Releases of All Time with $215 Million in IMAX Global Box Office

With several weeks to go in its IMAX engagement, James Cameron's groundbreaking global cinema event stands as the highest grossing IMAX release of all time in 44 countries and territories worldwide — claiming the top spot in more individual markets than any release in IMAX history.

Carnival Corporation Expands Next-Generation Wi-Fi Connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink

A new agreement with satellite technology leader Starlink is set to transform guest and crew connectivity experience with faster and greater capacity to ships, beginning with the company's Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises brands.

2023 Edelman Trust Barometer Reveals Business is the Only Institution Viewed as Ethical and Competent; Emerges as Ethical Force for Good in a Polarized World

"The increased perception of business as ethical brings with it higher than ever expectations of CEOs to be a leading voice on societal issues," said Richard Edelman , CEO of Edelman. "By a six-to-one margin, on average, respondents want more societal involvement by business on issues such as climate change, economic inequality, and workforce reskilling.

Artisan Hotel Transforms Into The Lexi, a New Landmark Boutique Hotel in Las Vegas Set to Become the Destination's First Cannabis-Friendly Property

Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, The Lexi is embracing its small and cheeky mentality, and will feature all new guest rooms, including an entire fourth floor that will be designated cannabis-friendly.

Boeing Awarded NASA Sustainable Flight Demonstrator Contract

The technologies demonstrated and tested as part of the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator (SFD) program will inform future designs and could lead to breakthrough aerodynamics and fuel efficiency gains.

Olympic Games Paris 2024 Official Hospitality Program Now Open to the General Public

Fans across the globe can now access official Paris 2024 Hospitality packages at a consistent price no matter where they are, with packages including guaranteed tickets to sporting sessions and a wide array of additional options including hotels, transport, and unique hospitality experiences in the competition venues or in the heart of the city.

Shutterstock Celebrates the Power of Storytelling at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Championing the work and talents of Shutterstock Studios, the company's creative and production arm, and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial content for the world's media, the company will have a robust presence at the festival from Friday, January 20 to Monday, January 23 .

