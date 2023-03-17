The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a SXSW recap and studies on mental health and toxic workplaces.

March 17, 2023 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

SVB Financial Group to Explore Strategic Alternatives

In addition to exploring potential transactions for the SVB Capital and SVB Securities businesses, the committee will explore all alternatives for addressing the approximately $3 billion of funded debt held by the holding company, which is recourse only to SVB Financial Group and is not guaranteed by the subsidiaries.

New Research from MIT SMR Finds Women are 41% More Likely to Experience Toxic Culture Than Men

The toll of the pandemic appears to have widened the toxic culture gender gap. Over the six years from 2016 to 2021, women were 35% more likely to negatively mention toxic culture compared to men.

Coors Light Introduces New Beer-Flavored Coors-icles to Bring the Chill When College Basketball Heats Up

"Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill," said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands.

New Report Reveals 85% Worsening Mental Health in Students This School Year

Eighty-nine percent of respondents saw a strong connection between students' mental health and their academic progress, which was evidenced by broad declines in math and reading test scores across the U.S., and the most recent CDC data, which found that teenagers, especially girls, reported increasing mental health challenges, experiences of violence, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in the past year.

Q2 U.S. Hiring Outlook Remains Strong as Talent Shortage Continues

An indicator of economic and labor market trends, the Net Employment Outlook – calculated by subtracting the percentage of employers who anticipate reductions to staffing levels from those who plan to hire – now stands at +30% in the U.S., up 1% from last quarter and down 5% from this time last year.

Wingstop Brings Tournament Moments to Life with Three New Flavors: Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time and Meltdown

Serving as the perfect sampling opportunity, the brand also launched a new Full Court Meal with 12 classic wings, eight boneless wings, a large fry and two dips for only $20.99 on Wingstop.com and the app.

Anthropologie Weddings Releases Results of First Comprehensive Bridal Survey, Produced by Vogue with Anthropologie

The trend of multiple wedding dresses is still significant with nearly half of the respondents having two or more dresses for their wedding ceremony and reception. Of those dresses, both the mermaid and ballgown style silhouettes are preferred with A-line on the rise and sited as the most popular amongst our engaged bride-to-be survey group.

Law Enforcement Partner Truleo Releases "Responsible Transcription"

The technology automatically detects risky events such as use of force, pursuits, frisking, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language for supervisors to praise or review.

Video Game Industry Veterans Team Up to Co-Found Magic Soup Games

With Magic Soup, they'll be drawing on decades of experience to build original AAA games that are genuinely uplifting and inclusive for players around the world.

South by Southwest Recap

There are still a few days left before SXSW wraps up, but this week has been full of releases related to the tech, entertainment, and media conference and festival. Catch up on a few of the releases related to South by Southwest this week:

For The First Time, Disney Parks Takes The Stage at SXSW 2023 Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Disney Imagineers shared insights about how creating immersive environments, sensory-provoking food and music, visual effects, interactions with favorite Disney characters, and world-class service from Disney cast members are all designed to bring people together to create their own stories again and again.

SXSW Announces Winners of 2023 Pitch Competition

Prominent trends showcased at this year's Pitch event included AI-assisted technologies, healthcare delivery and outcomes, and sustainability.

Flipboard Creator Collective Kicks Off at SXSW

Mia Quagliarello , Flipboard's head of creator community, said, "It's incredibly hard for most starting and mid-size creators to break through the noise of large platforms, but on Flipboard they can find a quality audience, drive traffic and engagement, and build community."

