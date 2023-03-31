The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Pepsi's new logo and the top EV picks from Cars.com.

PEPSI® Unveils a New Logo and Visual Identity, Marking the Iconic Brand's Next Era The new design showcases a bold typeface, signature pulse and an updated color palette, including the color black highlighting the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar.

First Citizens Bank Enters into Whole Bank Purchase of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A.

The transaction is structured as a whole bank purchase with loss share coverage. First Citizens was selected to complete this transaction through a competitive bidding process.

Little Caesars® Puts Corny Twist on Highly Anticipated Re-Launch of Pretzel Crust Pizza

"We are thankful to have countless Pretzel Crust Pizza fans that are extremely vocal about their love for this product," said Greg Hamilton , Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars.

H&M Strengthens Mission of Inclusivity by Expanding Their Extended Size Offering in the U.S. H&M U.S. has expanded their extended size assortment, featuring products that go up to 2XL in stores for ladies and men and up to 4XL online for ladies and 3XL for men.

Half of Employed Consumers Have Supplemental Income Sources in Addition to their Paychecks

Anuj Nayar , Financial Health Officer at LendingClub, said, "A vast majority of consumers became used to working from home during the pandemic, and after returning to work, many kept flexible hours and turned to alternative income streams to expand their earning potential beyond a 9-to-5 job."

BTS POP-UP: Space of BTS in New York

The long-awaited BTS POP-UP in NEW YORK will be the first comprehensive and official BTS store in the United States . The New York pop-up will have the longest opening duration of three months.

Cars.com Releases its 2023 Top Picks for Electric Vehicles

Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

US Consumer Confidence Increased Slightly in March

"While consumers feel a bit more confident about what's ahead, they are slightly less optimistic about the current landscape. The share of consumers saying jobs are 'plentiful' fell, while the share of those saying jobs are 'not so plentiful' rose," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board.

Kelly Clarkson Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater) stage, Kelly and her longtime band will immerse fans in an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits.

PetSmart Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report Inspired by Pets The newly introduced CSR framework, A World Through Their Eyes, captures a world as pets see it – one that is compassionate, inclusive, sincere and community centric – with a focus on three key priority areas: Healthy & Happy Pets, Empowered People and Responsible Stewards.

New Report Reveals What Teen Girls Think About TikTok, Instagram, and the Impact That Social Media Has on Their Lives

According to the report, nearly half (45%) of girls who use TikTok say they feel "addicted" to the platform or use it more than intended at least weekly. Among girls with moderate to severe depressive symptoms, roughly seven in 10 who use Instagram (75%) and TikTok (69%) say they come across problematic suicide-related content at least monthly on these platforms.

Choice Hotels Welcomes Zooey Deschanel As Its "Fairy Hotel Mother" In New, Multichannel National Marketing Campaign Where Travels Come True

The campaign promotes ChoiceHotels.com as an easy-to-use website, offering the best price guaranteed. By booking direct, travelers can find the right hotel with the right amenities at the right value for every type of stay.

