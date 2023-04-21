The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Pete Davidson's new campaign with Taco Bell and United's expansion in the South Pacific.

Pete Davidson and Taco Bell® Partner Once More to Shake Up Morning Routines and Breakfast Cravings

In the broadcast ad titled "Breakfast with Peter" airing on April 23 , Peter (not Pete) Davidson embraces a toned-down persona and explains to viewers what they can expect from breakfast-at-the-Bell.

Dutch Bros launches new drink for National Cold Brew Day

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew is a triple chocolate delight and will be available at all 700+ Dutch Bros locations beginning April 20 .

United Announces Largest South Pacific Expansion in Aviation History, Including New Direct Flight to Christchurch, New Zealand

United adds 40% more flights between the U.S. and Australia / New Zealand next northern winter, including new non-stop service to Christchurch , new routes from L.A. to Brisbane and Auckland , and more flights from San Francisco to Brisbane and Sydney .

TIME Announces the TIME CO2 Earth Awards

The new editorial franchise and event extension recognizes individuals from a range of disciplines who are influencing the future of the planet through their leadership on sustainability and climate.

Lowe's Invests in Renewable Energy with Rooftop Solar Panel Installations at 174 Locations as Part of Net-Zero Target

Once each site is completed, the solar panels will provide approximately 90% of the energy usage at each location.

Microsoft and Epic expand strategic collaboration with integration of Azure OpenAI Service

This co-innovation is focused on delivering a comprehensive array of generative AI- powered solutions integrated with Epic's EHR to increase productivity, enhance patient care and improve financial integrity of health systems globally.

McDonald's USA is Serving Up its Hottest, Juiciest and Tastiest Burgers Yet

Our chefs have been cooking up small but tasty improvements to the Big Mac® sandwich, McDouble® burger and our classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger and Hamburger – and we can't wait for fans across the U.S. to get a taste.

David's Bridal to Continue Marketing and Sale Process Under Chapter 11 Protection as Stores Remain Open and Orders are Fulfilled

James Marcum , Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal, said, "Over the last several years, we have taken meaningful strides in our transformation to fulfill the needs of the brides of today and tomorrow…Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward."

Legendary Hall of Fame Baseball Player Wade Boggs Demands Beer Justice From Pabst Blue Ribbon For Usage as Cool Blue

Boggs discovered his likeness to Blue in 1983, after a now legendary flight and has been on a quest to uncover the truth ever since. Now Boggs is going public with his claims, dropping a video exposé, and demanding beer justice for baseball fans and beer drinkers across the country.

The Wingstop Hot Box Takes 4/20 Munchies to New Highs

Fans can choose between a Wingstop Chicken Sandwich, 8-piece boneless or classic wings, or 3-piece tenders, which come hand sauced-and-tossed in a spicy, cheesy dry rub. Together, the cooked-to-order chicken and bed of fries come drizzled in a spicy lit ranch, topped with hot cheese puff dust and a natural herb seasoning, with an ice-cold 20 oz. drink and side of ranch for an amplified flavor experience.

Lay's® Unveils First Lay's RePlay Soccer Field in the U.S. Made from Reused Chip Bag Packaging

The U.S. Lay's RePlay field is made with recycled Lay's chip bags and packaging materials that are washed, shredded, and converted into an underlying layer that is designed to be recycled at the end of its 10-year lifespan.

More than half of Gen Zers and millennials believe they'd need to win the lottery to afford a home

Outside of winning the lottery, large shares of both generations (95% of Gen Zers and 94% of millennials) say they would have to make some life changes in order to make their dream of homeownership a reality. About 40% of millennials say they would need to get a second or third job, and 28% of Gen Zers say they'd have to make a career change in order to afford a home right now.

