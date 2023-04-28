The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a Harry Potter Tamagotchi and Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy filing.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Bring the Wizarding World to Your Palm with the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano

The Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano invites fans on a spellbinding journey where nurturing the franchise's Fantastic Beasts is up to them. Feed, pet, and play four different mini-games to care for your magical creatures or they'll run away.

The Points Guy Releases First-of-its-Kind Trends Report Ahead of the Year's Biggest Travel Moments

Overall, while fears of a recession are looming, it isn't currently hindering trips for Americans as they're continuing to travel and invest in these experiences. With work-from-home policies more prevalent than pre-pandemic, vacations are longer, with the line between business and leisure blurred.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions

The Company's 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as the Company begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations. Through the filing of customary motions with the Court, the Company intends to uphold its commitments to customers, employees, and partners, including continued payment of employee wages and benefits, maintaining customer programs, and honoring obligations to critical vendors.

Harley-Davidson Introduces All-New CVO™ Motorcycles

Jochen Zeitz , Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said, "By rethinking these two models from the ground up, we are ushering in a new era of innovation, design, engineering, and technology, while expanding the definition of Harley-Davidson CVO and taking the Grand American Touring experience to another level."

Deloitte's Women @ Work report reveals signs of progress, but much work remains to improve women's experiences in the workplace

Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader, said, "We're seeing a worsening picture when it comes to critical workplace aspects, such as mental health support. And the vast majority of respondents do not believe that their employer is taking concrete steps to deliver on its commitments to gender equality."

TruGreen Announces 2023 List of Top 20 U.S. Buggiest Cities "This year, we have observed shifts in weather and temperature as they stray from traditional patterns, bringing a number of storms and other inclement weather, with predictions indicating a wet spring season ahead," said Brian Feldman , Senior Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen. "This could potentially mean a buggier spring and summer for us all."

Frank Zappa's Incredibly Rare Recordings Have Been Unearthed from the Vault and Compiled as New Collection, "Funky Nothingness"

"Funky Nothingness delivers on all fronts, showcasing Zappa's love for rhythm and blues, picking up where Hot Rats left off with extended instrumental work-outs fusing rock, jazz, and classical elements into music that can only be described as ZAPPA," said Joe Travers , Zappa Vaultmeister.

US Consumer Confidence Declined in April

"While consumers' relatively favorable assessment of the current business environment improved somewhat in April, their expectations fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short-term," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board.

SNICKERS® Ice Cream Partners with 2023 NFL Draft Pick Bryce Young to Introduce First-Ever "SNICKERS® Bryce Cream Bar"

"It's a dream come true to see a SNICKERS Ice Cream bar with my name on it," said Bryce Young . "I am beyond excited to be part of the 2023 NFL Draft alongside SNICKERS Ice Cream and can't wait to share our SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars with fans."

Economic Conditions and Widespread Layoffs are Changing our Spending and Saving Habits, According to New Quicken Survey

More than half (53%) report their personal financial situation has deteriorated, so they are rethinking their emergency saving goals and turning to family and friends for support.

Trillium Capital Isssues Proposal to Acquire Getty Images for $10 Per Share

"We urge the Board to enter a non-disclosure agreement with us and allow us to commence due diligence as soon as possible. We may withdraw our non-binding proposal at any time without notice. We believe that our non-binding proposal might create substantial value for the shareholders of Getty."

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Greater Good Charities and Football Player and Animal Advocate Chris Godwin Team Up for "Shelter Draft 2023" to Help Shelter Pets Get Adopted

According to Shelter Animal Count, more than 90,000 dogs and cats entered shelters than left last year and the number of animals entering shelters has continued to increase since 2020, with large breed dogs representing the majority of intakes.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Meta, Southwest Airlines, and eBay.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301810143.html

SOURCE PR Newswire