The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

CVS Health study spotlights rising mental health concerns

Six in 10 (60%) respondents aged 18-32 say they are concerned about their mental health, and two thirds (67%) say they know a lot of people in their community that are struggling with mental health issues.

Chipotle Launches Five-Day Cinco De Mayo Celebration for First Timers and Fans on Partiful, Plus Extends $0 Delivery Fee Offer

New guests can order the 'First Timer Bowl' to try the most popular combo, a Chicken Burrito Bowl with White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese and Guac.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 296,000 Jobs in April; Annual Pay was Up 6.7%

"The slowdown in pay growth gives the clearest signal of what's going on in the labor market right now," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "Employers are hiring aggressively while holding pay gains in check as workers come off the sidelines. Our data also shows fewer people are switching jobs."

Manchester United to Face Off Against Arsenal in Historic Matchup at MetLife Stadium July 22

Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the most famous and successful clubs in English football, with 114 major trophies between them and a long history of thrilling and intensely competitive encounters. However, they have never played each other before in the U.S. This match will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to witness the storied rivalry between these powerhouse clubs in action.

Southwest Airlines Unveils Imua One, a High-Flying Tribute, with Gratitude to Southwest Employees and the People in Hawaii They Serve

Bob Jordan , President & Chief Executive Officer at Southwest Airlines, said, " Hawaii welcomed Southwest with warm aloha, and we approached serving the people of Hawaii with an earnest desire to connect them with important moments, places, and the people who matter most in their lives. We've grown since our first arrival on the Islands four years ago, to 90 departures a day, thanks to the support of Island communities."

Planet Fitness Invites Teens to Work Out for Free All Summer Long from May 15 - August 31 In its third year, High School Summer Pass continues to offer high schoolers a way to stay active during the summer months in a fun, safe, and Judgement Free environment.

Live Nation Announces Annual Concert Week: $25 All-In Tickets to Over 3,800 Shows This Year

Artists included in Concert Week range from 5 Seconds of Summer, Beck & Phoenix , Bebe Rexha , Big Time Rush, Don Toliver , Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson , Kountry Wayne, Larry June , Maroon 5, Marca MP, Shania Twain , Snoop Dogg, VALLEY and many more.

Wendy's Spices Up and Cools Down Menus Ahead of Summer

The queen of spice rolls out three mouth-watering menu items including new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Ghost Pepper Fries, and fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty.

New Kearney research shows US executives to be cautiously optimistic about inflation

Across executives, not all inflationary sentiment is equal, the study found. Some expressed concern that lower- and middle-income communities feel the worst impact from inflation. However, the gap between CEO and VP views of inflation is shrinking, indicating that there's more agreement about the economic pressures that businesses are facing.

Subway® Expands Record-Setting Subway Series Menu for the First Time, Adding All-New Sandwiches and Updating Classics

Four beloved Subway classics are joining the Subway Series menu — the Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Italian B.M.T., Chicken & Bacon Ranch and Spicy Italian – but with some changes that will make these fan favorites even more craveable.

Six U.S. Students Recognized By Cambridge International for Top Performance in the World on Internationally Benchmarked Examinations; Many Earn Valuable College Credit

Students across the country performed exceptionally well in the June 2022 Cambridge exams, including several Top in the World results from students in Arizona , North Carolina and Washington across subjects like English Language, Media Studies, Spanish Literature, Global Perspectives & Research, and Environmental Management.

MyFitnessPal Addresses Women's Top Nutrition Concerns with New Plan Available Now for Women's Health Month

Following a survey of women across several countries, MyFitnessPal identified their top concerns and created a seven day plan designed to improve their overall focus, energy, mood and sleep. Users will receive easy-to-implement tips and daily tasks for small changes that will empower them to unlock their best selves through better, smarter choices.

