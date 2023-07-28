The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Mustard Skittles, journalism awards, and plans for a nuclear-powered spacecraft.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

French's® Announces Limited-Edition Mustard SKITTLES®

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day," said Valda Coryat , North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company.

Venmo Small Business Grant Now Accepting Applications to Support Emerging and Small Businesses

The selected businesses will each receive $10,000 for expenses, such as rent, or to help digitize and promote their businesses. In addition to providing a financial grant, the Venmo Small Business Grant program provides recipients with access to technical expertise and mentorship on topics such as legal services, financial analysis, digital marketing, and more.

Wall Street Journal, ABC News and PBS NewsHour Win National Press Club Awards

"The National Press Club Journalism Awards celebrate the very best in journalism," said National Press Club President, Eileen O'Reilly . "It was inspiring to read and listen to exceptional reporting. These journalists are clearly fulfilling their obligations to serve the public."

Taco Bell® Introduces Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Featuring New Slow-Braised Shredded Beef

Inspired by the hearty, rich flavors of birria, the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco feature slow-braised shredded beef – a brand new protein offering from Taco Bell – with a three-cheese blend melted on the inside and grilled on the outside of a freshly fried daily white corn shell. The taco comes with warm nacho cheese sauce and a savory red sauce for dipping into before every glorious bite.

PepsiCo and Walmart Aim to Support Regenerative Agriculture Across More than 2 Million Acres of Farmland

PepsiCo and Walmart announced a 7-year collaboration to pursue $120 million worth of investments focused on supporting U.S. and Canadian farmers in their pursuit to improve soil health and water quality.

Lockheed Martin Selected to Develop Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft

Nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) engines offer thrust as high as conventional chemical propulsion with two-to-five times higher efficiency, which means the spacecraft can travel faster and farther and can significantly reduce propellant needs.

US Consumer Confidence Improved Again in July

"Expectations for the next six months improved materially, reflecting greater confidence about future business conditions and job availability. This likely reveals consumers' belief that labor market conditions will remain favorable," said Dana Peterson , Chief Economist at The Conference Board.

Now and Later® and La La Anthony Team Up to Spotlight Self-Care Companies for National Black Business Month

Kicking off in honor of International Self-Care Day, Now and Later and La La are encouraging everyone to take a pause in their day for a moment of self-care. To help fans celebrate, La La has unveiled a hand-picked list of Black-owned self-care businesses with products and services that can be added to any self-care routine.

Bank of America Awards $1M Grant to National Juneteenth Museum

"The National Juneteenth Museum will be a social and economic anchor in Fort Worth that will serve as a catalyst for community education and growth. The bank's foundational support acknowledges the significant role Juneteenth plays in our city's history and is another demonstration of our commitment to advance economic opportunity and racial equality," said Mike Pavell , Bank of America Fort Worth President .

Alef reports pre-orders of $750M worth of flying cars

This includes 2,100 deposits from individuals, and B2B agreements with businesses for sale of 400 cars, including an agreement with a California car dealership. These deposits signify a proof of market demand from both individuals and corporations for the new mode of transportation.

Wayfair Launches Decorify, a Virtual Room Styler Powered by Generative AI

In this pilot application, Decorify uses a generative AI model that creates shoppable, photorealistic images to enable consumers to envision their own homes in new styles by simply uploading a picture of their space.

Record-Shattering $35 Million Debut for "Oppenheimer" Lifts IMAX to Top-Five Weekend All Time at Global Box Office

The stunning figure represented IMAX's biggest share ever of a film's global opening weekend box office with 20% of total receipts. Shot with IMAX Film Cameras, Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" set several IMAX records at launch.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Southwest Airlines, Meta, Harley-Davidson, and IMAX.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301887819.html

SOURCE PR Newswire