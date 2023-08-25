The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including National Cinema Day, CVS's new business, and Vrbo's search for the ultimate college football fan.

Celebrate National Cinema Day at Regal with $4 Movies and a $4 Concession Combo

Regal announced it will once again partner with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27 , at all Regal theatres across the country. The 2023 sequel to last year's one-day only event will offer $4 tickets to all movies in all formats along with a Regal special $4 small combo concession offer.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Astronauts to Embark on Six-Month Science Expedition, Supporting an Array of R&D on the Space Station

The Crew-7 astronauts will perform various investigations during this expedition, including microbial research for living and working in space, the study of mucus lining in the human airway in relation to the transport of liquid plug therapeutics to the lungs, growing cancer cells outside of the human body to test chemotherapeutic drugs, and in-space production techniques of semi-conductor manufacturing and thin-film integrated coatings technology.

Governor Green: Visitors Should Avoid West Maui For Now, Travelers Welcome Elsewhere On Maui and Other Hawaiian Islands

In alignment with Governor Green, the Hawai'i Tourism Authority urges visitors to refrain from going to West Maui (including Lahaina , Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, and Kapalua ) as a means of respect to the people and places that have been lost in Lahaina during this devastating tragedy.

CVS Health Launches Cordavis

The new business will bring high quality biosimilar products to market with goal of reducing drug spend and ensuring access to affordable medications. Cordavis will launch biosimilar Hyrimoz® with Sandoz beginning in 2024 at more than 80% lower list price than Humira®.

Pepsi® Celebrates Its Historic 125th Anniversary with 125-Day-Long Campaign, Spotlighting Iconic Moments of the Past, Present and Future

On August 28 , the brand will start the party by offering free Pepsi to everyone across the U.S., and over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Year's Eve, the brand will launch 125 various types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways.

Are You College Football's Biggest Fan? Vrbo Kicks Off the Search for its Inaugural 'Fan-mily in Residence'

Vrbo is taking applications to hire one lucky college football fan and their five best fan-mily members to travel and attend college football's biggest postseason matchups, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day and the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8, 2024 , and stay in Vrbo vacation homes.

YouTube Announces AI Music Principles And Launches YouTube Music AI Incubator With Artists, Songwriters and Producers from Universal Music Group

"Our challenge and opportunity as an industry is to establish effective tools, incentives and rewards – as well as rules of the road – that enable us to limit AI's potential downside while promoting its promising upside. If we strike the right balance, I believe AI will amplify human imagination and enrich musical creativity in extraordinary new ways," said Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge .

Subway® Announces Sale to Roark Capital

The transaction comes on the heels of Subway announcing its 10th consecutive quarter of positive same store sales. The company will continue to execute its strategy with a focus on sales growth, menu innovation, modernization of restaurants, overall guest experience improvements, and international expansion.

First-time homeownership surges: Half of all home buyers are making their first purchase

Zillow's 2023 Consumer Housing Trends Report finds that first-time buyers now make up 50% of all home buyers, up from 45% last year and a meaningful jump from 37% in 2021. The share of first-time buyers likely hasn't been this high since around 2010, when there was a first-time home buyer tax credit.

Hellmann's Scores Major Touchdown - Signing Quarterback Will Levis to a New Lifetime Supply of Mayonnaise Contract

As the first athlete to secure such a deal from the number one best-selling mayonnaise brand, Levis and Hellmann's aim to show how mayonnaise's limitless possibilities can creatively elevate any dish, even if that means adding a dollop to your morning coffee.

Francisco Partners to Acquire The Weather Company Assets from IBM

The assets being acquired by Francisco Partners include The Weather Company's digital consumer-facing offerings, The Weather Channel mobile and cloud-based digital properties including Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar , as well as its enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, advertising technology and data solutions for other emerging industries.

The Home Depot Launches New Homeowners Hub Designed with Millennials in Mind

From moving checklists to project guides, and virtual workshops to design inspiration, the online hub brings The Home Depot's expertise directly to customers. The virtual workshops provide expert, step-by-step guidance on projects like how to paint a room, replace light fixtures, install a faucet, or replace a garbage disposal.

