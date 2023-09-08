The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the TIME100 AI List and a Pumpkin Spice Frosty from Wendy's.

TIME Reveals Inaugural TIME100 AI List of the World's Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence

"TIME's mission is to highlight the people and ideas that are making the world a better, more equitable place," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley . "At this critical moment of exceptional growth and advancement in AI, we are proud to reveal the first-ever TIME100 AI list to recognize the individuals leading AI innovation, including those advancing major conversations to promote equity in AI."

More than 80% of home shoppers consider climate risks when looking for a new home

"While all generations juggle trade-offs like budget, floor plans and commute times, younger home shoppers are more likely to face another consideration: They want to know if their home will be safe from rising waters, extreme temperatures and wildfires," said Zillow senior population scientist Manny Garcia .

The Highest Grossing Film of 2023 Worldwide BARBIE

The number one global release in Warner Bros. Pictures history from writer/director Greta Gerwig continues to dominate the box office with more than $1.38 billion worldwide. Take a trip to Barbie Land when "Barbie, the box office smash hit and global phenomenon, arrives for purchase and rental Digitally at home on September 12 .

CVS Health survey finds more than two-thirds of Americans plan to get a flu shot this season

"Receiving vaccinations for common illnesses like flu and RSV is a cornerstone of preventive care, and helps patients protect not only themselves, but also the health of their broader community," said Sree Chaguturu , Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 Safely Returns to Earth Near Florida Coast

After splashing down safely in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida early Monday morning, NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 completed the agency's sixth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station. The international crew of four spent 186 days in orbit.

Wendy's Brings the Taste of Fall to Fans with New Seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty* merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite.

Switzerland Is No. 1 in the World, According to 2023 Best Countries Report

Attributes are grouped into 10 subrankings, ranging from entrepreneurship and quality of life to power and heritage. Entrepreneurship is the most heavily weighted subranking this year, as determined by the most recent gross domestic product per capita data.

Feel the Burn: Fireball is Releasing FOOTBAWL CARDS to Ignite Fan Rivalries All Season Long

Fireball Footbawl Cards feature four hilarious - and searing - designs sure to pour some cinnamon spice in the wounds of losing fans around the nation. And multiple distinct phrases mean Fireball Footbawl Cards can be delivered to the same person each week if the occasion calls for it.

Ascend Elements Raises $542 Million to Accelerate Production of U.S.-engineered Lithium-Ion Battery Materials

"Our sustainable lithium-ion battery materials will power EV batteries and accelerate the global transition to zero carbon emissions," said CEO Mike O'Kronley of Ascend Elements. "Together, we are investing in North America's critical EV battery infrastructure and bringing good manufacturing jobs back to the United States ."

Dow Jones and Cision Unveil Exclusive Global Content Partnership for the PR and Corporate Communications Market

Dow Jones's authoritative journalism, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily and Dow Jones Newswires, is now fully integrated into Cision's media intelligence platforms, with rollouts to broader Cision and Brandwatch portfolios expected soon. Users of Cision's premium platforms will also receive digital subscriptions to Dow Jones's world-class publications.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Decreased in August

"The ETI ticked down in August and has been on an overall declining trend since March 2022 ," said Selcuk Eren , Senior Economist at The Conference Board. "Nevertheless, the Index remains elevated, so job gains may continue over the coming months, but the rate of growth is likely to slow and eventually switch to job losses."

Lucid Motors Debuts the Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition during the International Motor Show 2023 in Munich

The Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition is a new darkly styled configuration of the Lucid Air that has never before been produced. An Air Dream Edition with Lucid's sinister Stealth theme, it features finely finished, dark polished exterior trim and 21-inch Aero Dream wheels with satin black inserts.

