The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

U.S. News Releases 2024 Best Colleges Rankings

Serving as a guide for prospective students and their families, the rankings evaluate 1,500 colleges and universities using up to 19 measures of academic quality. This year's rankings placed a greater emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students, demonstrating the most significant methodological change in the rankings' history.

Johnnie Walker Launches Blue Label Elusive Umami

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami is a beautifully balanced Scotch whisky of sweet and savory flavors, with notes of blood oranges and red berries with sweet wood spice, a touch of smoked meat, a hint of salt and pepper with a long, sweet fruit finish.

CVS Health study shows continuing suicide crisis in the U.S.

More than a third of younger adults aged 18-34 (36%) say they had moments in the past year where they contemplated suicide. An overwhelming nine in ten (89%) U.S. adults deem suicide prevention efforts a major priority in our society.

Write to Santa Today!

Had a rough year? Need some holiday magic? Write a letter to Santa! It may seem too soon, but he starts early. USPS Operation Santa is now accepting letters. Send yours today!

Cisco to Acquire Splunk, to Help Make Organizations More Secure and Resilient in an AI-Powered World

"We're excited to bring Cisco and Splunk together. Our combined capabilities will drive the next generation of AI-enabled security and observability," said Chuck Robbins , chair and CEO of Cisco.

Michelle Obama , Chris Paul , Liza Koshy and More Call on Americans to Register to Vote Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

Despite the important local elections happening across the country, in years like this one, turnout can be extremely low. This National Voter Registration Day, and throughout the Week of Action, When We All Vote is committed to reaching eligible voters and ensuring they are ready to make their voices heard in each and every election.

Royal Caribbean Group Drives Forward Alternative Fuel Use with The Successful Completion of Biofuel Testing

The company confirmed onboard technical systems met operational standards, without quality or safety concerns, demonstrating the biofuel blend is a reliable "drop in" supply of lower emission energy that ships can use to set sail across Europe and beyond.

Traditional TV Begins Seasonal Revival, Streaming Feels Back-to-School Impact, according to Nielsen's August 2023 Report of The Gauge™

Streaming fell to 38.3% of total TV usage, but remained the largest share of television for the month. Broadcast viewership in August increased 1.6% compared with July, and its share of total usage was up 0.4 points to 20.4% of TV.

Financial Worry Is a Top Driver of Anxiety Among Gen Z, New EY Study Finds

"The oldest Gen Z are aging out of their parents' health care plans this year, and they are feeling the impact of financial independence amid economic uncertainty. These factors are shaping their views of work and life and what success looks like," said Marcie Merriman , EY Americas Cultural Insights & Customer Strategy Leader.

Fender Responds to Player Demand for Vintage Style in the Modern Era with All-New Vintera II Series

This new line of vibrant and highly playable guitars pay homage to the iconic Strat® and Tele® guitars of the 50s, 60s and 70s while simultaneously nodding to some of the rare gems that have studded the Fender lineup such as the Mustang® and Bass VI.

Timex Launches Takeback Program Designed to Help Ensure No Watch Ends Up in a Landfill

Starting today ( Sept. 20 ), Timex invites everyone to ship their pre-loved watches back (any watch from any brand) to either be upcycled into new products or available for purchase on the Timex ReWound site.

Give the Ultimate Gift this Holiday Season: An Unforgettable Winter Getaway at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

A special connectivity to Walt Disney World Resort enables guests to experience magical holiday events at the Disney Theme Parks, such as "Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party" at Magic Kingdom Park, and the brand-new nighttime celebration "Disney Jollywood Nights" at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

