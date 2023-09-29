The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including NASA's asteroid sample and Spirit Halloween's top looks for 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

NASA's First Asteroid Sample Has Landed, Now Secure in Clean Room

The returned samples collected from Bennu will help scientists worldwide make discoveries to better understand planet formation and the origin of organics and water that led to life on Earth, as well as benefit all of humanity by learning more about potentially hazardous asteroids.

Target Circle Week Returns Oct. 1-7 with Deep Savings on Thousands of Items and up to 40% off for Target Circle Members

In addition to deep savings on top products and brands, members will also receive exclusive access to special offers from Shipt, Ulta Beauty at Target and Tripadvisor.

Lucid Group Makes History in Saudi Arabia as it Opens Country's First-Ever Car Manufacturing Facility

In the first phase, the facility has the capacity to assemble 5,000 Lucid vehicles per annum, and in the future, the complete King Abdullah Economic City manufacturing facility, including the assembly facility, is expected to have capacity to produce a total of 155,000 electric vehicles per annum.

Looks to Die For: Spirit Halloween Announces its Most Exciting Looks for 2023

In honor of the brand's 40th season, Spirit Halloween is inviting everyone to go bigger than ever this Halloween. This year's offerings include timeless classics like horror monsters, family-friendly looks, all Barbie everything, cult-classic clowns, and many more killer styles.

US Consumer Confidence Fell Again in September

"Write-in responses showed that consumers continued to be preoccupied with rising prices in general, and for groceries and gasoline in particular. Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and higher interest rates," said Dana Peterson , Chief Economist at The Conference Board.

bp begins construction on new Texas solar project

Located near the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) complex, Peacock will supply power directly to the facility. Once complete, the installation will generate enough renewable energy annually to power the equivalent of 34,000 homes.

Find Your Next Obsession with Tubi's New GPT-4 Powered Content Discovery Feature

Rabbit AI allows viewers to go beyond simple keyword searches and ask questions the same way you'd ask a friend. To resolve a debate over what to watch, input "shark movies that are funny" into Rabbit AI and receive a list of relevant titles.

FORTUNE Announces the 2023 'Change the World' List

Fortune's 9th annual list showcases 59 companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategies and operations this year. Companies are recognized for innovative business strategies that positively impact the world.

United Improves Travel Experience For Customers Who Use Personal Wheelchairs

First-of-its-kind digital flight filter helps determine which aircraft can accommodate different sized chairs, better ensuring safe and secure handling for these special items. In another industry first, United will reimburse customers for any increase in fare if an alternate flight is needed to accommodate their personal wheelchair.

U.S. housing value has surged, gaining more than $2.6 trillion in the past year

"A steady flow of new homes hit the market this spring and summer, helping chip away at the deep inventory deficit and boosting the total value of the market," said Orphe Divounguy, Zillow senior economist.

Billy Eichner, Wanda Sykes and Margaret Cho Aren't "Just Joking" in Chilling New PSA by Sandy Hook Promise

The PSA features a lineup of renowned comedians – including Billy Eichner , Wanda Sykes , Margaret Cho , Jay Pharoah , Roy Wood Jr. , Caitlin Reilly , David Cross , Iliza Shlesinger and Rachel Bloom – who lend their wit to deliver a sobering message: Threats are not jokes. If you see a warning sign of violence, always say something.

Binance fully exits Russia with sale to CommEX To ensure a smooth process for existing Russian users, the off-boarding process will take up to one year. All assets of existing Russian users are safe and securely protected.

