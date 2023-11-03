The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including ADP's October employment report, America's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, and a new Crocs takeback program.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 113,000 Jobs in October; Annual Pay was Up 5.7%

"No single industry dominated hiring this month, and big post-pandemic pay increases seem to be behind us," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "In all, October's numbers paint a well-rounded jobs picture. And while the labor market has slowed, it's still enough to support strong consumer spending."

SKIMS Named Official Underwear Partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball

"I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture," said Kim Kardashian , Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS. "Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive."

New Nationwide Poll Finds Americans Have Deep Concerns About the Health of American Democracy

More than two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) say democracy in the U.S. is on the wrong track, and 77 percent think democracy is in jeopardy. These are the results of a new national survey sponsored by The George Washington Presidential Library in publicity partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Toyota Supercharges North Carolina Battery Plant with New $8 Billion Investment

This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles (BEV's) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV's). An additional eight BEV/PHEV battery production lines will be added to the two previously announced, for a total of ten battery lines.

Campbell's ® Reveals America's Favorite Side Dishes with 2023 "State of the Sides" Report

According to the survey, 67% prefer side dishes to the entrée, which is up by one percent from last year's report. The most popular side dishes this year are mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, mac and cheese, yams/sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole.

Deloitte: Holiday Travel is Cleared for Takeoff

About half (48%) of Americans intend to travel this holiday season. Intent to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January is up across all age and income groups with an average holiday budget of $2,725 .

'Doritos Silent' Brings Crunch-Cancelling Tech to PC Gamers Around the World

The crunch is a key reason consumers love Doritos. With this new 'crunch-cancellation technology,' Doritos gives gamers the ability to continue enjoying the crunch without disrupting their fellow players' performance.

Zillow Group to acquire Follow Up Boss, an industry leader in customer relationship management

Follow Up Boss gives teams and agents a central hub to stay organized, engage customers, close deals and grow their production. As part of Zillow Group, Follow Up Boss will be able to invest further in improving its product offerings, helping their clients deliver the best possible customer experience while supercharging their businesses.

DIGIORNO® Shakes Up the Traditional Thanksgiving Meal with a New Pie

The creation features classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, colorful green beans and cranberries, rich mozzarella and cheddar cheeses plus a crispy onion topping – all loaded on top of a thick and chewy Detroit Style crust.

Crocs Fans Invited to 'Give Old Crocs New Life' with Launch of Retail Takeback Pilot Program

This program invites consumers to give their old Crocs shoes new life by bringing them into Crocs retail stores in select states. Crocs will then leverage partnerships and product innovation to strive towards giving each pair donated a next use.

Palo Alto Networks® Announces Intent to Acquire Cloud Security Start-up Dig Security

"As companies build AI-enabled applications, there will be a substantial increase in the amount of data transferred to the cloud. Dig's highly innovative DSPM technology helps safely enable this shift, and its dedicated team will complement and help advance Palo Alto Networks' strengths across cloud security," said Lee Klarich , Chief Product Officer for Palo Alto Networks.

'Tis the season to be stoked: Dutch Bros launches its 2023 holiday menu!

This year, Dutch Bros' Holiday Trio includes the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, the Merry Mischief Rebel and the Snow Cap Freeze. "Celebrating the season with a variety of innovative drinks is what we do best," said Tana Davila , chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "This year's lineup is a nod to all the seasonal favorites we love but with a Dutch Bros twist!"

