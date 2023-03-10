The Week in Press Releases: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including several brands' International Women's Day announcements.

Miller Lite is Turning Bad $#!t Into Good $#!t

The beer brand is teaming up with producer, comedian, actor, and undeniable arbiter of good $#!T, Ilana Glazer , to help amend the industry's sexist history of beer marketing and rectify the past. They're turning the age-old, objectifying beer ads (aka bad $#!T) into good $#!T - literally.

Time to Vote! Cadbury Announces Top 10 Rescue Pet Finalists in Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Starting today ( March 6 ) through March 14 , fans can help their favorite rescue pet finalist take home the coveted Cadbury Bunny ears and a starring role in the 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial by visiting www.cadburytryouts.com to vote.

Zillow names Austin the top pet-friendly city for renters looking to move

"As more people started working from home, pet ownership soared during the pandemic," said Amanda Pendleton , Zillow's home trends expert. "Pets are widely considered part of the American family, so it makes sense that they factor into moving decisions and impact housing preferences."

Inspire Brands Debuts Nine Exclusive Food and Beverage Collabs to Honor Nine Variety Power of Comedy Award Winners at SXSW

Have you ever dreamed of mixing Baskin-Robbins ice cream with boneless wings from Buffalo Wild Wings for a mouthwatering sweet and savory dish? Or combining flavors from Arby's and Jimmy John's to create an epic roast beef sandwich? What would happen if Dunkin's iconic donut glaze was added to a salty treat from SONIC Drive-In?

FTX Debtors File Lawsuit Against Grayscale Investments, LLC and its CEO and Owners

The FTX Debtors are seeking injunctive relief to unlock $9 billion or more in value for shareholders of the Grayscale Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts and realize over a quarter billion dollars in asset value for the FTX Debtors' customers and creditors.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 242,000 Jobs in February; Annual Pay was Up 7.2%

Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP, said, "We're seeing robust hiring, which is good for the economy and workers, but pay growth is still quite elevated. The modest slowdown in pay increases, on its own, is unlikely to drive down inflation rapidly in the near-term."

Vogtle Unit 3 reaches initial criticality

Initial criticality is a key step during the startup testing sequence and demonstrates that -- for the first time -- operators have safely started the nuclear reaction inside the reactor. This means atoms are being split and nuclear heat is being made, which will be used to produce steam.

You Asked, We Delivered: SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is Here

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is rolling out nationwide and will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday March 11, 2023 . SunnyD Vodka Seltzer comes in a convenient four-pack with a suggested retail price of $9.99 .

Amelia Earhart Car Added to National Historic Vehicle Register

Earhart's 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton is the 33rd vehicle to be inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register, the only federally recognized program to document the historical and cultural significance of the automobile.

International Women's Day Recap

Wednesday marked International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Catch up on a few of the releases related to IWD and this year's theme, #EmbraceEquity:

Rachael Ray Partners with New Restaurant 'Trust Bae' to Mentor Ambitious Women Chefs

Each Trust Bae location will serve as an incubator of each woman chef's unique culinary concept, providing an outlet to express their culinary journey in a safe, invigorating, nurturing space.

Acclaimed women's organizations and scholars offer curated lists of best resources to honor Women's History Month

WorldCat.org has collaborated with some of the most renowned women's organizations and scholars to share thought-provoking lists of important works about, by, and for women.

Hyundai Launches Third-Annual Women in STEM Scholarship

For 2023, five female STEM students will receive a scholarship in the amount of $10,000 USD each. Eligible students can apply for the award by writing an essay of 500 words or more on how they think the future of mobility can be improved to better serve communities and enhance quality of life through STEM-related solutions.

Mars Honors 20 Change-Making Women Through M&M'S® Flipping the Status Quo Program In Celebration Of International Women's Day

"Their immense efforts to flip the status quo in areas such as well-being, equality, education, and inclusion are an inspiring example of how harnessing the power of fun through meaningful passions and initiatives, can help to create a world where everyone feels they belong," said Gabrielle Wesley , Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America .

Catch up on more Women's History Month news.

