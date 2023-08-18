The Week in Press Releases: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including ALDI's expansion in the Southeast and relief efforts in Hawaii.

ALDI to Acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket to Continue Growth in the Southeast

"The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States , including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end," said Jason Hart , CEO, ALDI.

The Salvation Army Activates Response to Devastating Hawaii Fires

"The Salvation Army is committed to assisting those in need during this critical time," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder , national commander of The Salvation Army. "Our local officers, staff, and volunteers are extending relief and support to people in affected areas, ensuring that no one faces this disaster alone. We will continue to do everything to support these communities now and well after the flames have been extinguished."

Impact Venture Capital Portfolio Company, Alef, Reports Pre-Orders of $750M Worth of Flying Cars

Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company that is designing and developing a flying car, announced that it reached 2,500 pre-orders representing $750,000,000 in revenue upon delivery. This includes 2,100 deposits from individuals, and B2B agreements with businesses for sale of 400 cars, including an agreement with a California car dealership.

Kodiak and Zac Efron Partner for Wildlife Conservation with Keep It Wild Campaign

In partnership with the Vital Ground Foundation, and alongside Chief Brand Officer , Zac Efron , Keep it Wild raises awareness and educates consumers on the importance of land conservation and bear preservation for a healthy ecosystem and an outdoors everyone can enjoy, now and in future generations.

HOT POCKETS® Teams Up with Emmy-Nominated Series Hot Ones™ to Create the Hottest Hot Pocket Ever

It will be featured as part of four NEW tongue-tingling recipes that combine the gooey goodness of HOT POCKETS with the iconic flavors Hot Ones™ fanatics know and love.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Selects Albuquerque, New Mexico , as Site for New 3-Gigawatt Solar Cell and Panel Manufacturing Facility

The Maxeon plant is expected to be the first large-scale PV cell and panel manufacturing in New Mexico , and its planned capacity is approximately double the size of the largest silicon solar manufacturing facility currently operating in the U.S. Maxeon expects to begin construction in the first quarter of 2024, with factory ramp-up to commence in 2025.

Canoo Announces Introduction of its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190

The LDV 190 shares the same Multi-Purpose Platform (MPP) as the LDV 130 but has a more beefed-up suspension system to handle the increased payload of Class 2 vehicles. Drivers will notice it features the same dynamic handling and performance as the LDV 130, courtesy of Canoo's patented steering by wire system.

More Than a Third of Americans Say Uncertainty About Their Finances Keeps Them Up at Night at Least Monthly

Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Planning & Progress Study finds Americans feel stronger about their friendships, mental health, physical health and job stability than they do about their finances. An arc of financial anxiety emerges – peaking for Millennials and sitting at the lowest levels for Boomers+.

IBM and the USTA Add Generative AI Commentary and AI Draw Analysis to the 2023 US Open Digital Platforms

Throughout the entire tournament, AI technology will automate the production of detailed audio narration and captions to accompany US Open highlight videos at unprecedented scale – for every match in the singles draw, across all seventeen courts.

Eggo® Collabs with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to Launch Brunch in a Jar, a Delicious Liqueur Made to Punch up Brunch

Inspired by classic brunch flavors, this rich and delicious creamy liqueur seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon thanks to the artistry of the experts at Sugarlands.

Wendy McMahon Named President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures

In this newly created role and structure, McMahon will now lead all of CBS News' broadcast and streaming operations, 27 local television stations in major U.S. markets, 14 local news streaming channels and CMV's top-rated first-run syndication programming, as well as its content licensing to television stations and the division's national advertising sales business.

PROPEL Launches 'PROPEL Learn' App for HBCU Students

PROPEL Learn will provide culturally-responsive content, curriculum and industry-aligned micro-credentials that are co-developed by industry experts, distinguished HBCU faculty, and notable workforce collaborators — making this a groundbreaking app for HBCU students at no cost.

Silver Dollar City Reveals Record-Setting Indoor Family Coaster

Opening in spring of 2024, the highly-anticipated attraction joins the park's lineup of revolutionary rides. Located in the newly incorporated Fire District, FIRE IN THE HOLE doubles the size of one of The City's most popular areas, already home to Station No. 3 firehouse and a collection of family-friendly attractions.

