The Week in Press Releases: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour film, September's employment numbers, and NASA's upcoming spacewalks.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Will Take Over Movie Theaters, Worldwide this December

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, chronicles her intention and hard work as a creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. It premieres December 1 in North American cinemas.

Fortune Reveals the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business

The list's new global scope and bigger scale recognize the nature of top executives' work—it spans the planet—as well as the near-record number of women who are leading companies on the Fortune 500, the largest in the U.S. by revenue, and the Fortune Global 500, the largest companies in the world.

NASA Sets Coverage of Spacewalks, News Conference for Station Upgrades

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara will participate in spacewalks on Thursday, Oct. 12 , and Friday, Oct. 20 , with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen joining her on the first, and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli joining her on the second.

Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney , and Charlie Day's Four Walls Irish American Whiskey Coming to a Bar Near You

Four Walls is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home, the bar, and was initially sold as a limited edition release, raising money for the bartending community. "We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our good times in and kept our troubles out," is how Glenn Howerton describes the gang's initial inspiration.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 89,000 Jobs in September; Annual Pay was Up 5.9%

"We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month," said Nela Richardson , chief economist ADP. "Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months."

PayPal, Venmo Credit and Debit Cards Now Available to Add in Apple Wallet

PayPal and Venmo credit or debit card holders can make payments quickly and securely in-store, online or on their favorite apps using Apple Pay — and can still earn the same cashback and rewards that they love on their eligible purchases.

Novavax 2023-2024 COVID-19 Vaccine Now Authorized and Recommended for Use in the U.S.

"COVID-19 is once again on the rise with infections and hospitalizations increasing, so it's important that individuals get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones," said John C. Jacobs , President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

That's So Fetch! Coffee mate® Debuts Mean Girls Limited-Time Offering, the First-Ever Pink Coffee Creamer

On Wednesdays – and all days that end in "y" – coffee lovers can now drink pink thanks to our creamer that channels the sweet flavor of a cake filled with rainbows and smiles. It's not our fault if you fall in love at first sip with the pink hue and rich frosting flavor or something!

Peak Energy Launches from Stealth with $10M Investment to Accelerate the Renewable Energy Transition

Founded by industry veterans from Tesla, Northvolt and Enovix, the company will focus on rapid scaling of sodium-ion battery manufacturing to address widespread demand for lithium ion alternatives. Peak Energy's mission is to drive down the cost of energy storage by up to 50 percent for grid-scale deployments, while improving reliability and safety.

Susan G. Komen® Analysis Shows Many Breast Cancer Patients Struggle To Afford Basic Needs: Housing, Transportation, Utilities

Up to 73% of adult cancer survivors experience financial toxicity, the damage inflicted on personal finances by medical costs. Additionally, almost half of breast cancer patients report that even mild financial toxicity affects treatment choices, quality of life, medication adherence, bankruptcy rates and even mortality.

U.S. Postal Service Commemorates Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Designed by Ethel Kessler , an art director for USPS, with a Michael J. Deas oil painting based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham , the stamp captures the 107th U.S. Supreme Court justice in her black judicial robe and favorite white-lace collar.

Monica Lewinsky's New Emotional PSA Shines Light on Our Biggest Bully

The powerful Bullying Prevention Month initiative comes as new research reveals 74% of adults agree they are their own worst critic, with the majority admitting negative thoughts get in the way of succeeding in life.

Ring Announces Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials This Halloween Season

With new sightings and further evidence that lifeforms might exist beyond Earth's atmosphere, there's a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door or in your backyard. Starting today ( Oct. 4 ) until November 3, 2023 , Ring is offering a $1,000,000 Grand Prize2 to a US resident who captures unaltered Scientific Evidence of a real Extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-13-stories-you-need-to-see-301948940.html

SOURCE PR Newswire