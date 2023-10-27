The Week in Press Releases: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including new flights for United, free Domino's pizza, and USPS's new stamps for 2024.

Summer 2024 Starts Early at United with Airline's Largest Transatlantic Schedule in its History

United will fly non-stop to 38 transatlantic cities, including the first and only direct flight between U.S. and Faro, Portugal , and new flights to Reykjavik , Brussels , Rome and Malaga – plus service to popular destinations like Lisbon , Barcelona , Rome , Nice, Milan and Naples start up to two months earlier.

Domino's® is Giving Away $1 Million Worth of Free Pizzas to Customers with Resuming Student Loan Payments

"Student loan payments have resumed for millions of Americans, and we wanted to help in our own little way by using the power of pizza to do something nice for our customers," said Kate Trumbull , Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "When life gives you loans, Domino's gives you free pizza!"

bp boosts EV charging network with $100 million order of Tesla ultra-fast chargers

The investment will facilitate the expansion of the bp pulse public network across the US, while also enabling support for EV fleet customers by deploying chargers at their private depots. The introduction of Tesla's chargers to the bp pulse network is the first time the hardware will be purchased for an independent EV charging network.

SKIMS Announces the Official Launch of SKIMS Mens With All Star Campaign Featuring Neymar Jr., Nick Bosa and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

From technically constructed briefs and ultra-soft boxers to the most comfortable tanks and tees ever, SKIMS Mens is finally bringing its innovative design approach on fabric, style and fit to the Men's category. Rooted in comfort, fit and superior movement, SKIMS Mens provides the first layers to make every man feel like he can take on any challenge with confidence and ease.

Oh, Rats! Chicago Tops Orkin's Rattiest Cities List for Ninth Consecutive Year

New this year, Orkin is celebrating Chicago's top spot placement by releasing a limited-edition t-shirt made available for free while supplies last. The shirt will feature a Top Rattiest City design made specifically for Chicago , commemorating the dedication of the city as it perseveres in the battle against rodents.

GNC Expands into Virtual Healthcare with GNC Health

Expanding to include Basic, Plus, and Premier tiers, GNC Health now offers individuals and families low cost, accessible, and convenient virtual healthcare for urgent conditions, primary care appointments, mental health, physical therapy, $0 prescription medications, and more.

U.S. Postal Service Reveals Stamps for 2024

"As always, our stamp program features a broad array of subjects and designs. Stamps are miniature works of art and often tell a story that highlights our American culture, our people or an important point in our history," said Lisa Bobb-Semple , acting Stamp Services director for USPS.

Hello Bello Makes Strategic Move to Position the Company for Long-term Success

Hello Bello, a leading brand of premium, affordable baby and family care products, announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to be acquired by Hildred Capital Management. To facilitate the acquisition, Hello Bello and its affiliates have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware .

New Unprecedented Communications Effort Confronts National Mental Health Crisis

Through extensive market research, the new "Love, Your Mind" campaign was developed to resonate with the nearly 70 million adults across the U.S. who are likely to experience mental health challenges – while also holding attitudes and beliefs that may discourage them from seeking help.

Sweden wants to end confusion with Switzerland , Swedish Tourist Board Declares

"If people struggle to separate our two countries, we need to help them. We can't change the names of our nations, but we can become more distinct. Sweden offers luxury of a different nature. That's why we believe it's time to decide who promotes what, and hopefully we can reach an agreement," said Susanne Andersson , CEO Visit Sweden.

Skullcandy Pays Tribute to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ahead of Franchise's 40th Anniversary

Inspired by the toxic green ooze that transformed the turtles into crime-fighting heroes, the collection features state-of-the-art audio technology and is dripping with nods to the beloved characters. The limited-edition collab is available now at Skullcandy.com.

Dove and Nike Team Up to Launch BODY CONFIDENT SPORT, a First-of-its-Kind Online Coaching Program to Help Build Body Confidence in Girls Globally

The Body Confident Sport online coaching tool is proven to reduce self-objectification and increase body-esteem and will be delivered through a global network of organisations in schools and sports clubs. The program builds on Nike's and Dove's longstanding commitments to support girls and aims to reach more than one million young people around the world.

Hisense Launches Cutting-Edge Mini-LED ULED TVs, Ushering in a New Era of Visual Excellence

The Hisense U8K's full array local dimming, coupled with Quantum Dot Colour technology, breathes life into every scene, offering over a billion true-to-life colors. With an impressive 1,300 dimming zones, the U8K excels in generating deep blacks and radiant highlights, achieving an extraordinary 1,500 nit peak brightness.

