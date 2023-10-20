The Week in Press Releases: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Thanksgiving savings from ALDI and a multi-company coalition to stop fake online reviews.

Wyndham Board of Directors Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Choice

"While our Board would support a value-maximizing transaction, given the substantial, unmitigated embedded risks and value destruction potential presented by the proposed transaction, our Board determined it is not in the best interests of Wyndham shareholders," said Stephen P. Holmes , Chairman of the Wyndham Board of Directors.

The More the Merrier: ALDI Cuts Prices So Families Can Save More and Seat More This Thanksgiving

To help customers spend less and seat more guests this Thanksgiving, ALDI is dishing out a big helping of savings on over 70 holiday classics. Starting Nov. 1 , and lasting throughout the entire holiday season, customers will see price reductions of up to 50% on items across the store.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Continues to Fall in September

"So far, the US economy has shown considerable resilience despite pressures from rising interest rates and high inflation. Nonetheless, The Conference Board forecasts that this trend will not be sustained for much longer, and a shallow recession is likely in the first half of 2024," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica , Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Announces Inaugural Food & Slime Festival

The tasty fall fest is a creative spin on a traditional food and wine fair, offering guests of all ages the chance to indulge in innovative gastronomy and beverages. The event occurs from November 3, 2023 to November 30, 2023 , with a special Thanksgiving menu available over the holiday.

IMAX Sparkles With $13 Million Global Debut " TAYLOR SWIFT : THE ERAS TOUR"

"With this film, Taylor Swift has created an experience that is cinematic in every sense of the word — dazzling, immersive, and undeniably joyous — and in the sound and scope of IMAX it's the closest thing to being at the concert itself," said Rich Gelfond , CEO of IMAX.

Amazon, Booking.com, Expedia Group, Glassdoor, Tripadvisor, and Trustpilot Launch First Global Coalition for Trusted Reviews

Together, members will define best practices for hosting online reviews and sharing methods of fake review detection, aiming to stop fake reviews at the source.

VS&Co Launches First-Ever VS & PINK Adaptive Collections

The collections are reflective of the company's mission to celebrate women of all body types, sizes and abilities, and it is proud to be the first major fashion brand to offer adaptive intimate products both online and in select stores.

Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing Reach Agreement to Support Production Stability

The agreement enables greater collaboration to achieve improved quality and higher deliveries in the future. "Boeing and Spirit will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to mitigate today's operational challenges," said Spirit AeroSystems.

Chipotle Introduces the Next Evolution of its Boorito Tradition: Late Night

For the first time ever, the brand is extending its operating hours until midnight in select college towns on Halloween, giving fans in these select locations more time to enjoy the digital Boorito offer.

BlackBerry Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant

"This new solution will enable our customers to modernize their SOC operations helping them to stay a step ahead of the adversary. It will be invaluable to CISOs in overcoming the challenges they face, including an evolving threat landscape and resource constraints," said Nathan Jenniges , SVP & GM Spark, Cybersecurity Business Unit, BlackBerry.

Southwest Airlines Announces Several Enhancements to Rapid Rewards Program For 2024

The enhancements reward the airline's loyal Members by making it easier for Customers to earn tier status; awarding A-List Preferred Members with up to two complimentary premium drinks; and allowing Customers to pay for Southwest® flights using a combination of cash and Rapid Rewards® points.

Peloton, the NBA and WNBA Announce New Multi-Year Partnership to Create Special Access and Experiences for Peloton Members and Fans

The collaboration will make NBA League Pass, the league's premium live game subscription service, available to stream across compatible Peloton devices in the fitness platform's new Entertainment hub, which will launch during the 2023-24 NBA season – a first-of-its-kind Peloton offering.

Workforce retention on the line as employers battle employee burnout

Employees want their employers to care about their overall wellbeing and provide resources to stay ahead of burnout, but the Aflac study shows their confidence is waning — causing some to consider other job opportunities.

Dutch Bros launches the spooktacular Sour Candy Rebel energy drink for a limited time

"Vibrant, fun and full of flavor and energy, the Sour Candy Rebel is the perfect drink to fuel any and all fall activities," said Tana Davila , chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "This drink isn't here for long, so you'll definitely want to get it while you can because it's scary good!"

