The Week in Press Releases: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Southwest Airlines' Coveted Companion Pass is Just One Round Trip Away With Special Promotional Offer

The Companion Pass is a unique benefit among U.S. airlines and allows qualifying Customers to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time the Customer purchases or redeems points for a flight.

CVS Health to Acquire Signify Health

CVS Health® and Signify Health have entered into a definitive agreement under which CVS Health will acquire Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion .

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Mourns the Loss of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gustavo Arnal

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Harriet Edelman , Independent Chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Board of Directors.

Ooh Wee: Wendy's Teams Up with Rick and Morty on Limited Edition Show Themed Drinks and Combo Meals Exclusively on Uber Eats

Wendy's® and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty are joining forces once again to celebrate the Emmy® Award-winning series' sixth season with exclusive Coca-Cola® Freestyle® flavors, Rick and Morty-inspired combo meals on Uber Eats* and a chance to win limited-edition Rick and Morty's-themed merch exclusively with Uber Eats.

Norwex® Introduces Eco-Friendly Laundry Strips

Compatible with all types of washing machines, including high-efficiency (HE), the Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips make laundry easier and safer for families and the planet. The strips are 100 percent biodegradable and packaged in a plastic-free, cardboard sleeve. The low-sudsing formula allows the strips to dissolve easily in hot or cold water.

Ultimate Endless Shrimp is Back at Red Lobster®

This year's lineup features NEW! Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi (because everything tastes better with bacon) as well as Argentine Red Shrimp **. And, back by popular demand, classic Shrimp Linguini Alfredo has returned to the roster of options.

Margaritaville at Sea Launches Industry-First "Heroes Sail Free" Program

The "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program invites U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators to enjoy one free cruise fare to the Bahamas .

Trading card marketplace PWCC secures $175 million from WhiteHawk for Capital Lending Program expansion

PWCC will use the proceeds of the Financing to create further liquidity for its growing commercial financing business, which provides a menu of loan and cash advance offerings to clients using trading cards as collateral.

Uber and Nuro Announce 10-Year Partnership for Autonomous Food Deliveries Starting in California and Texas

Uber Eats consumers will be able to order meals and goods delivered by Nuro's zero-occupant autonomous delivery vehicles, which run on public roads and are built specifically to carry food and other goods. The partnership will kick off this fall with deliveries in Houston, TX and Mountain View, CA.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-9-stories-you-need-to-see-301621031.html

SOURCE PR Newswire