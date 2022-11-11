The Week in Press Releases: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

Petco Love Helps Heroes at Both Ends of the Leash this Veterans Day

The nearly $1M in grant investments support national organizations dedicated to service, therapy, and working pets, focusing on helping veterans.

Ernesta, a New Direct-to-Consumer Custom Rug Company, Raises $25 Million in a Series A Funding Round

Ernesta, launched by John Foley , Hisao Kushi and Yony Feng – three co-founders of Peloton – plans to expand the custom category of the multibillion-dollar domestic rug market by offering residential and commercial buyers the option to purchase from a thoughtfully curated selection of rugs cut to fit their exact space.

Planet Fitness Collaborates with Amazon Halo to Provide People with the Tools and Resources to Start and Stick with Their Fitness Journeys

Now through November 15 , new members who sign up for the PF Black Card® at Planet Fitness will receive a complimentary Amazon Halo View wellness tracker, along with one year of full access to an Amazon Halo exclusive membership with features and content.

Ram Truck Brand and Chris Stapleton Celebrate Long-standing Partnership with One-Of-A-Kind Ram "Traveller" Truck

Working with the Ram Truck design team, the "Traveller" truck features custom exterior and interior design cues that nod to the vintage nature of Ram trucks from the late 1970s and 1980s combined with modern cues of today.

Keurig Dr Pepper Invests in Non-Alcoholic Beer Leader Athletic Brewing Company

The $50 million investment by KDP provides the Company with an equity stake in Athletic Brewing that is comparable to other lead investors, namely TRB Advisors and Alliance Consumer Growth. KDP will have a seat on the company's Board of Directors.

EA Licensed Esports Platform Realm Launches in Apex Legends

Realm empowers aspiring professional players to get discovered. Professional gamers are able to showcase their skills in hopes of getting signed to a professional esport team.

TAO Group Hospitality Announces Plans for the First Ever TAO Hotel

"A hotel was the natural evolution for us", said Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Noah Tepperberg . "We've had the honor of working with some of the world's top hotel developers, and we're really excited to create a property that truly reflects the TAO lifestyle."

Major League Pickleball (MLP) and DUPR partner with Life Time in Strategic Alliance to Elevate Fastest-Growing Sport

Life Time will host multiple MLP tour events during the 2023 season and will adopt DUPR as the official rating system.

United Brings Back Kids' Meals Onboard

Just in time for holiday travel, children can now enjoy special breakfast, lunch, and dinner meal options on select flights.

