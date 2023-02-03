The Week in Press Releases: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the national employment report and several can't-miss earnings reports.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 106,000 Jobs in January; Annual Pay was Up 7.3%

"In January, we saw the impact of weather-related disruptions on employment during our reference week," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "Hiring was stronger during other weeks of the month, in line with the strength we saw late last year."

Diner Reviews are in: OpenTable Announces the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America Ahead of Valentine's Day

John Tsou , VP of Marketing for OpenTable, said, "Data from our Q1 Diners Survey3 also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine's Day dining this year, compared to years past."

GM and Lithium Americas to Develop U.S.-Sourced Lithium Production through $650 Million Equity Investment and Supply Agreement

Under the agreement, GM will make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas, which represents the largest-ever investment by an automaker to produce battery raw materials. Lithium Americas estimates the lithium extracted and processed from the project can support production of up to 1 million EVs per year.

Meghan Trainor to Release Her First Book, Dear Future Mama, with Harper Horizon on April 25, 2023

Dear Future Mama is a heartfelt and humorous guide for expectant mamas and their partners inspired by Meghan's own journey into motherhood. The book also offers expert insights from Meghan's own personal trainer, registered dietitian, husband, and ob-gyn.

Cision Announces Cali Tran as New CEO

"Cision is in a unique position to bring a holistic, omni-media view of market intelligence to the most progressive market leaders across all essential global industries," added Tran.

Drizly & Gopuff Join Forces For On-Demand Alcohol Delivery

Gopuff Liquor & More, BevMo!, and Liquor Barn stores are now available on Drizly's marketplace in 26 states, including Florida , Texas , New York , Indiana , Ohio , North Carolina and more.

Universal Pictures Announces the "Fast X Trailer Takeover"

On Thursday evening, February 9 , at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles , host Maria Menounos will welcome the stars of Fast X, including Fast star and producer Vin Diesel , Michelle Rodriguez , Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese Gibson , Sung Kang and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. pacific.

Celebrities Confess Their Hotel Habits in New Digital Content Series from Hotels.com In Perfect 10, a new short-form web series from Hotels.com premiering today, podcaster and actress Busy Philipps, actor and skateboarder Evan Mock , and Top Chef alum and restaurateur Kwame Onwuachi reveal their 10 most interesting and intimate hotel stories.

Gap Collaborates with The Brooklyn Circus on a Capsule Celebrating the Spirit of Individuality and Culture

Merging The Brooklyn Circus' take on fashion throughout American history with Gap icons that have defined style standards and dressed generations since 1969, the new collection explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep – blending academia, music and Black culture and street style from the 1960s through today.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for GM, Meta, and McDonald's.

