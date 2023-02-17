The Week in Press Releases: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Subway's potential sale and Chipotle's new eatery concept.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Headed to Disneyland Resort Following Stellar Performance in Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII Victory

Patrick Mahomes paused for a moment amid the euphoria of his team's championship performance and revealed that he is going to the one place every NFL player longs to go after the big game: "I'm Going to Disneyland!''

Subway to Explore Possible Sale Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, announced that its shareholders are exploring a possible sale of the company. There is no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan makes largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish history Jordan's donation will create an endowment to provide the funds needs to make future wishes possible for kids with critical illnesses. His support comes on the heels of a recent 2022 Wish Impact Study that indicates that wishes can play an important part in the healing process.

Forbes Travel Guide Unveils 2023 Star Awards

The 65th annual list features 360 Five-Star, 585 Four-Star and 433 Recommended hotels; 79 Five-Star, 113 Four-Star and 67 Recommended restaurants; and 119 Five-Star and 195 Four-Star spas worldwide. FTG also announced its first-ever ocean cruise ratings with five ships.

Jason Derulo and Danny White Launch Pro Volleyball Federation Team in Omaha

"I am a passionate creator, and by being able to help these world-class athletes who are also passionate about their craft further their careers, build their own brands, and establish themselves as true superstars within their sport and their community – that's what truly excites me," Derulo said.

Chipotle Introduces New California Inspired Fresh Eatery Concept, Farmesa

Farmesa will serve a variety of bowls ranging in price from $11.95 to $16.95 . Each bowl will feature a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and a topping option.

Introducing the Henry Homesteader 9mm: A Semi-Auto Carbine Delivering American Heritage and Ingenuity

The Homesteader 9mm boasts premium materials and an adaptable feature set to provide effortless versatility for various roles, including home defense, protecting livestock from the predators that threaten them, and as a fun, approachable firearm for the shooting range.

Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, the Cardi B & Offset Meal is Coming to a McDonald's Near You

"Whether it's going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I'm always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's ," says Cardi B. "And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce."

M&M'S® Concludes Epic Super Bowl LVII Campaign

The M&M'S brand brought the fun with unexpected plot twists and humorous scenarios, designed to surprise and delight fun-loving fans leading up to and during The Big Game – all culminating with the triumphant return of the beloved spokescandies on one of the world's biggest stages.

