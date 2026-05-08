The Wendy's Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JB8H / ISIN: US95058W1009

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08.05.2026 13:10:02

The Wendy's Company Announces Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.71 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $39.23 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $23.57 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $540.63 million from $523.47 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.71 Mln. vs. $39.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $540.63 Mln vs. $523.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.56 To $ 0.60

For the full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $460 - $480 million

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