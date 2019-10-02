The Wesbell Group of Companies Inc. places No. 329 on The Globe and Mail's brand-new ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Wesbell Group of Companies Inc. ("Wesbell") is pleased to announce it placed No. 329 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Wesbell earned its spot with three-year growth of 74%.

"We are very proud to be recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies in the Globe and Mail Report on Business ranking," said Nick Mazze, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Wesbell Group of Companies.

"This achievement was made possible by our wonderful team and their dedication to customer service, quality and safety. They have helped to establish Wesbell as an industry leader in its respective fields of expertise."

Wesbell has seen significant growth in its three primary lines of business and continues to expand its footprint across North America to service its many prominent clients that span many industries.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/Top Growing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Wesbell

The Wesbell Group of Companies Inc. is a privately held Corporation. For over 50 years, Wesbell has serviced various industries in North America, the Caribbean and Latin America. Through its various subsidiaries, Wesbell provides a wide range of services to the communications industry including Wireless Construction, Engineering, Installation, Electrical Contracting Services, Network Integration, Investment Recovery and Recycling, along with a full suite of transportation, warehousing and logistics services offerings to all industry types. Visit www.wesbell.com or call 1-888 WESBELL.

SOURCE Wesbell Group of Companies