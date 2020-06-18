The Wharton School and M Booth to Host "The Business of Sports Without Fans" LinkedIn Live Event Featuring Bobby Valentine, Jay Williams and Wharton Faculty

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What: Adi Wyner, Professor of Statistics and Faculty Lead of the Wharton Sports Analytics and Business Initiative, will lead a live panel discussion on the future of sports in a post-pandemic world and how leagues are pivoting their plans and business models to move forward without fans in attendance. Hosted on the Wharton School's LinkedIn page, panelists will discuss the challenges and new opportunities sports business leaders will face as they navigate a new world of "sports without fans."

Who: Moderated by Adi Wyner, Professor of Statistics and Faculty Lead of the Wharton Sports Analytics and Business Initiative; with panelists Bobby Valentine, Former Major League Manager and Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Sacred Heart University; Jay Williams, Entrepreneur and ESPN Personality; and Mori Taheripour, lecturer in the Legal Studies and Business Ethics Department at the Wharton School and author of "BRING YOURSELF: How to Harness the Power of Connection to Negotiate Fearlessly."

When: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: The Wharton School's LinkedIn page

RSVP: The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP, and media may submit panelist questions in advance to Wharton Media Relations at communications@wharton.upenn.edu.

About the Wharton School

