Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
17.02.2026 11:15:00
The White House Is Threatening Card Issuers Again. Time to Buy Bank Stocks?
The Trump Administration is again pressuring credit card issuers to cap the interest rates they charge card holders."James Dimon, lower your friggin' credit card interest rates," White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Thursday on Bloomberg Radio. "You are a criminal the way you charge the American people at 22, 25 and 30% and the president wants you to lower that," You might recall that early in January President Donald Trump called for a one-year, 10% cap on credit card interest rates. He said the cap would become effective on Jan. 20, the one-year anniversary of his second inauguration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
