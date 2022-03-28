|
28.03.2022 01:00:35
The White House Will Ask for a Tax on Billionaires Today
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Scrooge McDuck went swimming in a vault of gold coins at the opening of every episode of Duck Tales, and if he were smart he probably lived off borrowing against those holdings to avoid capital gains taxes.Later today, the White House plans to ask Congress to pass a tax targeting billionaires and super-high earners, they pay a minimum 20% on the gains in their stock holdings or commodity-filled cartoon vaults.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
