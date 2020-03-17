|
17.03.2020 17:30:00
The Windshield Wiper Blades Market in Europe, Forecast to 2027 by Blade Type, Vehicle Type, Technology, Channel and Country
DUBLIN, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Windshield Wiper Blades Market Outlook & Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for windshield wiper blades in Europe was valued at USD 1,562.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced and effective wiper blades in vehicles and growing requirement for clean windshields during harsh environmental conditions.
Europe windshield wiper blades market is segmented by blade, by vehicle, by technology and by channel. Based on vehicle, the market is bifurcated into commercial and passenger vehicles.
In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment was estimated to hold a share of 84.76% in the overall market as a result of rising demand for personal vehicles in Europe. The commercial vehicles segment consists of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, on the other hand, the passenger vehicles segment consists of hatchback, sedan, SUV and sports car. Medium commercial vehicles are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.65% over the forecast period. Based on passenger vehicles, the SUV segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR of 5.62% between 2019 and 2027.
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into conventional and rain sensing technologies. The rain sensing technologies segment is anticipated to observe the highest growth over the forecast period on account of growing preference of consumers for advanced vehicles and advanced sensing technologies in wiper blades.
The segmentation based on country comprises of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Russia, Romania, Slovenia and Rest of Europe. The market in Germany is anticipated to attain the highest market value of USD 432.5 million by 2027 as a result of Germany being Europe's largest automotive market.
Some of the major key players in the windshield wiper blades market in Europe are Trico, B Hepworth & Co. Ltd., Tex Automotive Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Michelin, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Mitsuba Corporation, Doga SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, CAP CO., Denso Corporation and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).
Key Topics Covered
Europe Windshield Wiper Blades Market
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Variables (Dependent And Independent)
2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
3. Executive Summary- Windshield Wiper Blades Market
4. Opportunity Mapping
5. Country Wise Vehicle Manufacturers' Demand Analysis
6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Challenges
6.3. Opportunities
7. Europe Windshield Wiper Blades Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size And Forecast, 2019-2027
7.1.1. By Value (Usd Million)
7.1.2. By Volume (000 Units)
7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Segment (2019-2027, Usd Million)
7.2.1. By Blade Type
7.2.2. By Vehicle Type
7.2.3. By Technology
7.2.4. By Channel
7.2.5. By Country
Companies Mentioned
- Trico
- B Hepworth
- Tex Automotive
- HELLA GmbH
- Michelin
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Doga S.A.
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- CAP Co.
- Denso Corp.
- ITW
- Mitsuba Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bimp1y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-windshield-wiper-blades-market-in-europe-forecast-to-2027-by-blade-type-vehicle-type-technology-channel-and-country-301025570.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX knickt erneut ein -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Gewinne am Dienstag nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselte mehrfach das Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Tendenz.