|
19.04.2023 15:13:00
The Wingstop Hot Box Takes 4/20 Munchies to New Highs
DALLAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the highest holiday, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is introducing the Wingstop Hot Box – the newest menu item, sure to curb even the craziest case of the munchies. Available April 20-23, 2023 in restaurants nationwide, the limited-time menu innovation satisfies the most-craved munchie hankerings, tingling taste buds with spicy, cheesy, salty and natural herb flavors.
Fans can choose between a Wingstop Chicken Sandwich, 8-piece boneless or classic wings, or 3-piece tenders, which come hand sauced-and-tossed in a spicy, cheesy dry rub. Together, the cooked-to-order chicken and bed of fries come drizzled in a spicy lit ranch, topped with hot cheese puff dust and a natural herb seasoning, with an ice-cold 20 oz. drink and side of ranch for an amplified flavor experience. The Wingstop Hot Box ranges from $8.99 to $13.99 depending on protein selection.*
"It's no secret that our fans celebrate this holiday with Wingstop in hand," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "We're serious about serving flavor and 4/20 is no exception. This year, we're going the extra mile with the specially-made Wingstop Hot Box with amped up flavor to accompany – or enhance – fans' holiday celebrations."
The Wingstop Hot Box can be ordered on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.
*Pricing on the Wingstop Hot Box varies based upon selected protein; Chicken Sandwich ($8.99), tenders ($10.99), boneless wings ($12.99), and classic wings ($13.99).
About Wingstop
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,950 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.
In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,959 as of December 31, 2022.
A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.
Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.
Media Contact
Maddie Lupori
media@wingstop.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wingstop-hot-box-takes-420-munchies-to-new-highs-301801782.html
SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wingstop Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Wingstop Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wingstop Inc
|171,00
|0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf Unternehmenszahlen: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.