|
26.09.2023 08:00:00
The winner of the next stage of the architectural competition in Kodulahe has been revealed
In the next phase of the Arco Vara Kodulahe development at Soodi 6, three different types of apartment buildings will be built, with a total of only 60 apartments and three commercial spaces.
The winner of the architectural competition was the design called UKAUKA of Apex Arhitektuuribüroo. The authors of the winning work were Taavi Lõoke, Kristi Järvik, Liispet Viira, Ove Oot and Ingrid Kaur.
Miko-Ove Niinemäe, the CEO of Arco Vara: "I stick to my principle that a high-quality living environment is more important than building volumes. One of the most outstanding parts of the winning work of the architectural competition are several roof terraces, which create a visual gradation effect and reduce the massiveness of the building. The park/square to be built on the south side of the property will also provide value to the local community."
The start of construction and sale of apartments in Soodi 6 is planned for the first half of 2024, and the completion of the construction in 2025. The developer has planned an investment of 20 million euros. The main contractor of the object is Arco Tarc, a subsidiary of Arco Vara.
Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arco Vara ASShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Arco Vara ASShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arco Vara ASShs
|1,51
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen im Fokus: ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX etwas leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird wenig bewegt erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt soll etwas leichter in den Handel gehen. In Asien zeigen sich die Börsen am Dienstag schwächer.