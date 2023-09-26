The winner of the next stage of the architectural competition in Kodulahe has been revealed

In the next phase of the Arco Vara Kodulahe development at Soodi 6, three different types of apartment buildings will be built, with a total of only 60 apartments and three commercial spaces.

The winner of the architectural competition was the design called UKAUKA of Apex Arhitektuuribüroo. The authors of the winning work were Taavi Lõoke, Kristi Järvik, Liispet Viira, Ove Oot and Ingrid Kaur.

Miko-Ove Niinemäe, the CEO of Arco Vara: "I stick to my principle that a high-quality living environment is more important than building volumes. One of the most outstanding parts of the winning work of the architectural competition are several roof terraces, which create a visual gradation effect and reduce the massiveness of the building. The park/square to be built on the south side of the property will also provide value to the local community."

The start of construction and sale of apartments in Soodi 6 is planned for the first half of 2024, and the completion of the construction in 2025. The developer has planned an investment of 20 million euros. The main contractor of the object is Arco Tarc, a subsidiary of Arco Vara.





