The Women Presidents Organization and JPMorgan Chase Open Nominations for the 2023 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking are seeking nominees for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies™ ranking. Nominations are open now and the deadline to apply is February 16, 2023.

This year's 50 Fastest honorees will be recognized at the WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum on May 10-12, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, and will gain access to exclusive networking and educational opportunities presented with JPMorgan Chase. Honorees will also receive a complimentary analysis of their brand's online and social media presence from WPO Member company, Zilker Media.

"This ranking was created 16 years ago to recognize fast-growing women-led companies, the impact they have in growing the global economy, and the women entrepreneurs who lead these incredible organizations," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "We invite women-owned or -led companies from all industries to apply so that they can be properly celebrated by the WPO and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, who continue to make this ranking possible."

To be eligible, companies must be privately held, women-owned or led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the last five years. Applicants are not required to be members of the WPO and there is no cost to apply. All applications must be received by February 16, 2023.

The 50 companies honored in 2022 spanned a range of industries including healthcare, government, technology and more, and for the second year in a row, the top three companies were run by women of color. Over the last two years, the WPO saw an increase in the size and age of businesses that were named to the 50 Fastest list. The 2022 50 Fastest generated a combined $6.8 billion in revenues, up from $4.1 billion in 2021, and averaged 18 years in business, up from 14 years in 2021. They also employed more people on average, with a projected employee base of 732 per business, an increase of 160 employees from 2021.

"Over the years, the 50 Fastest has served not only as a celebration of women business leaders, but also as a tool for community building," said Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "Past honorees represent a vast network of business and community leaders, motivating and supporting one another in their ambitions. Women business owners are a true economic force and we look forward to celebrating a new class of entrepreneurs this year."

The WPO and JPMorgan Chase will host an informational webinar in February to review eligibility requirements. For further information on the webinar or the 50 Fastest program, please visit women-presidents.com/50fastest

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE COMMERCIAL BANKING

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4.0 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking, advisory services and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial

