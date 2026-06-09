WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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09.06.2026 18:31:00
The World Cup could deliver Fox a ratings bonanza: ‘There will be all sorts of viewership records’
Viewership for previous World Cup finals was only a little higher than for a strong Monday Night Football game, but with matches on U.S. soil, media executives are hopeful this will be the year soccer breaks through.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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