WORLD Aktie

WORLD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001

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22.04.2026 11:15:00

The World Is Paying an Energy Premium. These 3 Dividend Stocks Pass It On to You.

Oil prices have spiked this year due to the war with Iran. Brent, the global oil price benchmark, was recently around $95 a barrel. That's a $35 premium to its price point at the beginning of the year. Oil companies are cashing in on this premium by generating windfall profits. Several oil stocks are returning a portion of this cash to their shareholders through dividends. Here are some notable dividend oil stocks that are likely to pass on excess profits to shareholders through higher dividends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs 1 552,00 -1,40% WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs

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