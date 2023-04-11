The World Revolving Around Chips: TaiwanPlus Talks With Author Chris Miller

TAIPEI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was once gold, then oil. Could semiconductors be the next commodity that countries fight over? TaiwanPlus, the global news and infotainment streaming platform, shines the spotlight on this pivotal question by featuring interviews with Chris Miller, the economic historian and best-selling author of "Chip War," in its two flagship news programs, "Taiwan Talks" and "Connected With Divya Gopalan."

The "Taiwan Talks" episode with Miller examines the political, economic and business challenges around the semiconductor industry's need for diversification, as seen by the U.S. CHIPS Act enacted last year. Chips play an especially critical role in Taiwan's national security, but U.S. interests in defending Taiwan are not just about chips. "It's inaccurate to say that the U.S. is primarily or largely interested in defending Taiwan because of semiconductors," said Miller, speaking with host Alex Lee, founder and CEO of investment firm QIC. "I think there are interests, values, a lot at stake beyond just chips."

The global chips shortage of the past two years further underlines the industry's importance to modern industries, from missiles to mobile phones to EVs. "All roads seem to lead to Taiwan," said host Gopalan on "Connected," her newly launched program covering a range of global contemporary issues.

At the core is the semiconductor giant TSMC, whose manufacturing scale, advanced technology and customer reach likely ensure its lead for years to come, said Miller on "Connected." "All of these factors mean that whatever the policy choices of different governments, Taiwan is going to be a major player in the ecosystem for as far in the future as we can realistically predict."

TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu said: "The far-reaching importance of semiconductors will only continue to grow. I am proud of TaiwanPlus's coverage of the industry's homegrown elements and global impact, as seen by our reporting and access to experts like Chris Miller. As a fast-emerging global media platform originating in Taiwan, TaiwanPlus takes every opportunity to cover the events and examine the issues that matter to not only Taiwan, but also the world."

About TaiwanPlus:

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan, one of Asia's most vibrant democracies. Our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide.

With Taiwan at the nexus of global geopolitics and trade, TaiwanPlus offers a unique perspective on everything from cross-Strait relations to Taiwan's culture, including world-class programming covering food, travel and entertainment. Viewers can watch TaiwanPlus on its website, mobile app, 24/7 live-streaming YouTube channel, and other social media platforms, as it continues to expand access worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-world-revolving-around-chips-taiwanplus-talks-with-author-chris-miller-301794095.html

SOURCE TaiwanPlus