The World’s Most Technologically Advanced Beamforming Microphone Array Named Best in Market Award Winner at ISE 2022

For the sixth time since its groundbreaking debut in 2020, the ClearOne BMA 360 microphone has been recognized by the world’s most discerning AV buyers with the announcement today by ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) that the first truly wideband, frequency-invariant beamforming microphone array that provides the ultimate in natural, full-fidelity sound has been awarded a prestigious Best in Market Award at ISE 2022. The microphone was one of only three winners in this year’s award program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005494/en/

The 2022 Best in Market Awards is the BMA 360’s sixth accolade since its launch in 2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Best in Market Award program is presented by leading industry publication Sound & Video Contractor at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the world’s largest AV and systems integration show. The program recognizes the most innovative technology within the AV industry, and the judges include respected AV and IT managers, directors, engineers, industry consultants and integrators.

"Over the past year and a half, the BMA 360 has proven to be one of our most valuable solutions as organizations and individuals prioritize impeccable sound quality,” said ClearOne President & CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "It’s an honor to be recognized by Sound & Video Contractor at one of the world’s most prominent AV trade shows. This win, together with the five previous awards, underscores our success in creating truly innovative solutions that enhance the experience of our customers around the world.”

The ClearOne BMA 360 is ideal for the broadest set of rooms because it delivers the best performance thanks to its most advanced beamforming technology, greater functionality, and enhanced features. It is the easiest and quickest solution to specify and install. AV practitioners can complete more installations in less time and that translates into more business opportunities to capitalize on.

Groundbreaking technology including FiBeam™ and DsBeam™, and more recent Voice Lift technology, has helped the BMA 360 stand out in the industry for integrators and end-users alike. With FiBeam™ technology, conference participants experience natural and full-fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam. And with the BMA 360’s deep sidelobe beamforming, DsBeam™, unparalleled sidelobe depth below -40 dB, results in superior rejection of reverb and noise in difficult spaces for superb clarity and intelligibility.

Further advancements in adaptive steering enable the BMA 360’s coverage of each conference participant as well as Camera Tracking and Voice Lift. For Voice Lift applications, the combination of ClearOne’s beamforming plus feedback cancellation technologies provide up to a 20 dB boost in gain before feedback compared to an omni mic.

AV Practitioners benefit from the ClearOne architecture, which makes installation foolproof, and setup and configuration a breeze. End users benefit from the reduced overall system cost for maximum ROI and unbeatable audio.

Learn more about the BMA 360 here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005494/en/