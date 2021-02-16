The Worldwide Quantum Computing Industry is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quantum Computing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Systems, Services), Deployment (On Premises, Cloud-based), Application, Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Quantum Computing Market is expected to grow from USD 472 million in 2021 to USD 1,765 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.2%.

The early adoption of quantum computing in the banking and finance sector is expected to fuel the growth of the market globally. Other key factors contributing to the growth of the quantum computing market include rising investments by governments of different countries to carry out research and development activities related to quantum computing technology.

Several companies are focusing on the adoption of QCaaS post-COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the quantum computing market. However, stability and error correction issues is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Services segment is attributed to hold the largest share of the Quantum Computing market

The growth of services segment can be attributed to the increasing number of startups across the world that are investing in research and development activities related to quantum computing technology. This technology is used in optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications, thereby leading to optimum utilization costs and highly efficient operations in various end-use industries.

Cloud-based deployment to witness the highest growth in Quantum Computing market in coming years

With the development of highly powerful systems, the demand for cloud-based deployment of quantum computing systems and services is expected to increase. This, in turn, is expected to result in a significant revenue source for service providers, with users paying for access to noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) systems that can solve real-world problems. The limited lifespan of rapidly advancing quantum computing systems also favors cloud service providers. The flexibility of access offered to users is another factor fueling the adoption of cloud-based deployment of quantum computing systems and services. For the foreseeable future, quantum computers are expected not to be portable. Cloud can provide users with access to different devices and simulators from their laptops.

Optimization accounted for a major share of the overall Quantum Computing market

Optimization is the largest application for quantum computing and accounted for a major share of the overall Quantum Computing market. Companies such as D-Wave Systems, Cambridge Quantum Computing, QC Ware, and 1QB Information Technologies are developing quantum computing systems for optimization applications. Networked Quantum Information Technologies Hub (NQIT) is expanding to incorporate optimization solutions for resolving problems faced by the practical applications of quantum computing technology.

Trapped ions segment to witness highest CAGR of Quantum Computing market during the forecast period

The trapped ions segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as quantum computing systems based on trapped ions offer more stability and better connectivity than quantum computing systems based on other technologies. IonQ, Alpine Quantum Technologies, and Honeywell are a few companies that use trapped ions technology in their quantum computing systems.

Banking and finance is attributed to hold major share of Quantum Computing market during the forecast period

In the banking and finance end-use industry, quantum computing is used for risk modeling and trading applications. It is also used to detect the market instabilities by identifying stock market risks and optimize the trading trajectories, portfolios, and asset pricing and hedging. As the financial sector is difficult to understand; the quantum computing approach is expected to help users understand the complexities of the banking and finance end-use industry. Moreover, it can help traders by suggesting them solutions to overcome financial challenges.

APAC to witness highest growth of Quantum Computing market during the forecast period

APAC region is a leading hub for several industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, banking and finance, and chemicals. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles, in APAC. There is a requirement to resolve complications in optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications across these industries. The large-scale development witnessed by emerging economies of APAC and the increased use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing sector are contributing to the development of large and medium enterprises in the region. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for quantum computing services and systems in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Quantum Computing Market

4.2 Market, by Offering

4.3 Market, by Deployment

4.4 Market in APAC, by Application and Country

4.5 Market, by Technology

4.6 Quantum Computing Market, by End-use Industry

4.7 Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Early Adoption of Quantum Computing in Banking and Finance Industry

5.2.1.2 Rise in Investments in Quantum Computing Technology

5.2.1.3 Surge in Number of Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations to Carry Out Advancements in Quantum Computing Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stability and Error Correction Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Quantum Computing

5.2.3.2 Surge in Adoption of Quantum Computing Technology for Drug Discovery

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Highly Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.2 Physical Challenges Related to Use of Quantum Computers

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Quantum Computing Market

5.7.1 Pre-COVID-19

5.7.2 Post-COVID-19

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Standards

5.9.1 Regulatory Standards

5.9.1.1 P1913 - Software-Defined Quantum Communication

5.9.1.2 P7130 - Standard for Quantum Technologies Definitions

5.9.1.3 P7131 - Standard for Quantum Computing Performance Metrics and Benchmarking

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Case Studies



6 Quantum Computing Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Systems

6.2.1 Deployment of on Premises Quantum Computers at Sites of Clients

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)

6.3.1.1 Risen Number of Companies Offering QCaaS Owing to Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Systems and Services

6.3.2 Consulting Services

6.3.2.1 Consulting Services Provide Customized Roadmaps to Clients to Help Them in Adoption of Quantum Computing Technology



7 Quantum Computing Market, by Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 on Premises

7.2.1 Deployment of on Premises Quantum Computers by Organizations to Ensure Data Security

7.3 Cloud-based

7.3.1 High Costs and Deep Complexity of Quantum Computing Systems and Services Drive Enterprises Toward Cloud Deployments



8 Quantum Computing Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Optimization

8.2.1 Optimization Using Quantum Computing Technology Resolves Problems in Real-World Settings

8.3 Machine Learning

8.3.1 Risen Use of Machine Learning in Various End-use Industries

8.4 Simulation

8.4.1 Simulation Helps Scientists Gain Improved Understanding of Molecule and Sub-Molecule Level Interactions

8.5 Others



9 Quantum Computing Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Superconducting Qubits

9.2.1 Existence of Superconducting Qubits in Series of Quantized Energy States

9.3 Trapped Ions

9.3.1 Surged Use of Trapped Ions Technology in Quantum Computers

9.4 Quantum Annealing

9.4.1 Risen Use of Quantum Annealing Technology for Solving Optimization Problems in Enterprises

9.5 Others (Topological and Photonic)



10 Quantum Computing Market, by End-use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Space and Defense

10.2.1 Risen Use of Quantum Computing in Space and Defense Industry to Perform Multiple Operations Simultaneously

10.3 Banking and Finance

10.3.1 Simulation Offers Assistance for Investment Risk Analysis and Decision-Making Process in Banking and Finance Industry

10.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

10.4.1 Surged Demand for Robust and Agile Computing Technology for Drug Simulation in Efficient and Timely Manner

10.5 Energy and Power

10.5.1 Increased Requirement to Develop New Energy Sources and Optimize Energy Delivery Process

10.6 Chemicals

10.6.1 Establishment of North America and Europe as Lucrative Markets for Chemicals

10.7 Transportation and Logistics

10.7.1 Surged Use of Quantum-Inspired Approaches to Optimize Traffic Flow

10.8 Government

10.8.1 Increased Number of Opportunities to Use Quantum Computing to Solve Practical Problems of Climate Change, Traffic Management, Etc.

10.9 Academia

10.9.1 Risen Number of Integrated Fundamental Quantum Information Science Research Activities to Fuel Market Growth



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

12.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

12.4 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Market

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Quantum Computing Market

12.5.1.1 Star

12.5.1.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.1.3 Pervasive

12.5.1.4 Participant

12.5.2 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

12.5.2.1 Progressive Company

12.5.2.2 Responsive Company

12.5.2.3 Dynamic Company

12.5.2.4 Starting Block

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.7.1 Other Strategies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 International Business Machines (IBM)

13.1.2 D-Wave Systems

13.1.3 Microsoft

13.1.4 Amazon

13.1.5 Rigetti Computing

13.1.6 Google

13.1.7 Intel

13.1.8 Toshiba

13.1.9 Honeywell International

13.1.10 QC Ware

13.1.11 1QB Information Technologies

13.1.12 Cambridge Quantum Computing

13.20 Other Companies

13.2.1 Huawei Technologies

13.2.2 Bosch

13.2.3 NEC

13.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)

13.2.5 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)

13.2.6 Hitachi

13.2.7 Northrop Grumman

13.2.8 Accenture

13.2.9 Fujitsu

13.2.10 Quantica Computacao

13.2.11 Zapata Computing

13.2.12 Xanadu

13.2.13 IonQ

13.2.14 Riverlane

13.2.15 Quantum Circuits

13.2.16 EvolutionQ

13.2.17 ABDProf

13.2.18 Anyon Systems



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pglda



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-quantum-computing-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-7-billion-by-2026--301229132.html

SOURCE Research and Markets