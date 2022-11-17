|
17.11.2022 12:00:00
The Worst Mistake Amazon Investors Can Make Right Now
For years, investors could count on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to boost their portfolios. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant climbed more than 300% over the past five years. But these days, many investors aren't as thrilled with their investment in the company. The economic situation has hurt earnings. And the stock is heading for a 40% loss this year.So, today, as an Amazon shareholder, you may be wondering what to do. Economic pressures like higher inflation won't disappear overnight. And that means the road ahead for Amazon probably will be bumpy for a while. Before you decide whether to sell your Amazon shares, stick with holdings, or make an even bigger bet on the company, hang on. First, let's consider the worst mistake Amazon investors can make right now.It's important to remember Amazon has long relied on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for profit. The cloud computing business last year accounted for more than 70% of Amazon's total operating income. Customers may think of Amazon as an e-commerce business. And it is. But AWS should be the focus when it comes to examining Amazon's profitability picture.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!