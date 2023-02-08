|
The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock's impressive start this year was under threat as the Jan. 31 release of its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report approached. But after its release, investors seem to give the chipmaker's results and guidance a thumbs up, as the stock headed further north.Share prices of the chipmaker jumped a whopping 12% following the release of its earnings report. That's impressive, as the odds were stacked against AMD in Q4 because of a sharp decline in sales of personal computers (PCs). Still, AMD managed to deliver a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue to $5.6 billion, driven mainly by its acquisition of Xilinx, which gave a major boost to the company's embedded business.The company's first-quarter 2023 guidance, however, points toward a 10% year-over-year drop in revenue to $5.3 billion thanks to the ongoing weakness in the PC market that will negatively impact sales of AMD's CPUs (central processing units) and GPUs (graphics processing units). Also, a non-GAAP gross margin forecast of 50% for the current quarter indicates that AMD's earnings will contract, as that would be lower than the year-ago period's adjusted gross margin of 53%.Continue reading
