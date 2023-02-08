08.02.2023 11:15:00

The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock's impressive start this year was under threat as the Jan. 31 release of its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report approached. But after its release, investors seem to give the chipmaker's results and guidance a thumbs up, as the stock headed further north.Share prices of the chipmaker jumped a whopping 12% following the release of its earnings report. That's impressive, as the odds were stacked against AMD in Q4 because of a sharp decline in sales of personal computers (PCs). Still, AMD managed to deliver a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue to $5.6 billion, driven mainly by its acquisition of Xilinx, which gave a major boost to the company's embedded business.The company's first-quarter 2023 guidance, however, points toward a 10% year-over-year drop in revenue to $5.3 billion thanks to the ongoing weakness in the PC market that will negatively impact sales of AMD's CPUs (central processing units) and GPUs (graphics processing units). Also, a non-GAAP gross margin forecast of 50% for the current quarter indicates that AMD's earnings will contract, as that would be lower than the year-ago period's adjusted gross margin of 53%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen

02.11.22 AMD Neutral UBS AG
22.02.22 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
02.02.22 AMD Overweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 AMD Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.02.22 AMD Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 77,83 -2,91% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison in voller Fahrt: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten leichte Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen