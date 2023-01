The Worst Mistake Disney Investors Can Make Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is one of the most successful entertainment companies in the world. And with this recognition, its stock is usually a favorite among the investment community. But the business isn't without its own set of issues, primarily as it relates to the direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment, which includes all of the company's streaming services. It saw operating losses widen to $4 billion in fiscal 2022 (ended Oct. 1), from $1.7 billion in the previous year. Shareholders need to start paying closer attention to what's really going on under the hood, especially with the stock down 43% over the past two years. With that being said, here's the worst mistake that Disney investors can make. Continue reading