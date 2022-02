Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There have certainly been better days for Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The cryptocurrency is down more than 40% from its peak in November. Some investors might be rattled by the sharp downturn we've seen over the past couple of months. But don't make any rash decisions. Here's the worst mistake Ether investors can make right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading