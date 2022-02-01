|
01.02.2022 13:50:00
The Worst Mistake Lululemon Athletica Investors Can Make Right Now
Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) improved sales performance in 2021 hasn't kept the stock from falling victim to the recent market correction. The stock price has fallen 37% after reaching an all-time high of $485 a share in November. It didn't help that the fast-growing retail brand released disappointing updated guidance for the holiday quarter. Let's unpack why Lululemon stock is down and why it would be a mistake to sell at the moment.Image source: Lululemon Athletica.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!