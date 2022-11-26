|
26.11.2022 12:00:00
The Worst Mistake Moderna Investors Can Make in 2023
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) investors didn't need to have too much patience in the early days of the pandemic. The company brought its coronavirus vaccine candidate from drawing board to market in about nine months. And the stock climbed more than 400% in just one year.Next year, though, Moderna investors may need to rely on their patience. We all want to know how much revenue the company will generate in a post-pandemic world. Moderna has offered us some clues about market size. Now, investors are eager to see what unfolds in 2023. But before making any investment moves, let's check out the worst mistake Moderna investors can make.First, let's talk about a big transition ahead. I'm talking about the shift to a private market from a market defined by government contracts. During the pandemic so far, governments have struck deals with Moderna and rivals for doses. This has offered the companies visibility on upcoming sales. And it's streamlined logistics. Companies only have a few customers: governments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
|
12:00
|The Worst Mistake Moderna Investors Can Make in 2023 (MotleyFool)
|
17.11.22
|2 Concerning Trends That Make Moderna a Risky Buy (MotleyFool)
|
15.11.22
|Why Moderna Stock Popped Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.22
|Why Moderna Stock Could Still Be More Than 50% Overvalued (MotleyFool)
|
07.11.22
|Why Moderna Stock Jumped on Monday (MotleyFool)
|
06.11.22
|Is Moderna a Bad-News Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.22
|Moderna im dritten Quartal mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang - Moderna-Aktie sackt ab (finanzen.at)