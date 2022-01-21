|
The Worst Mistake PayPal Investors Can Make Right Now
High-growth tech stocks have been getting hammered in recent months, thanks to heightened economic uncertainty caused by soaring inflation, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and tightening monetary policy. Among this unfortunate group is fintech leader PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), whose stock is down roughly 41% over the past six months. At recent prices, the business sported a market cap of $205 billion.While it's easy to take your signal from the rest of the market, you're always better off ignoring the noise and thinking independently. Using this perspective, the worst mistake PayPal shareholders can make right now is to panic and sell their stock.Let's find out why.Continue reading
