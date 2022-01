The Worst Mistake Shiba Inu Investors Can Make Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Early investors in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have reason to celebrate. This young cryptocurrency soared as much as 60,000,000% last year. Shiba Inu became an extremely popular meme token, supported by a loyal community known as the Shib Army.Since then, the Shib Army has continued to rally behind Shiba Inu. But the crypto player still has lost 74% since its peak.Thousands of cryptocurrencies have emerged in the past few years -- and competition is fierce. This makes things particularly difficult for cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu that don't stand out from the rest. In this environment, what should a Shiba Inu investor do?Continue reading