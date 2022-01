The Worst Mistake Trulieve's Investors Can Make Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the cannabis industry sell-off, now is not the time to get disheartened with marijuana stocks. The industry is just heating up and more states could legalize cannabis this year.Although prospects of federal legalization aren't looking favorable now, most of the domestic companies are positioned to benefit investors long-term if and when legalization happens. Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) is one such cannabis grower that has shown outstanding growth in the last couple of years, even with a limited legal market. The worst mistake Trulieve investors can make right now is to sell this stock due to the industry's downtrend. Here are the reasons why.Continue reading