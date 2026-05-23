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Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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23.05.2026 06:30:00

The Worst Reason To Buy the SpaceX IPO

SpaceX will go public soon, and the hype has been building since it filed to go public in early April.Elon Musk's rocket, satellite, and AI company just released its S-1 prospectus, the detailed report required of companies entering the market. SpaceX is reportedly targeting a $2 trillion valuation, which would make it one of the most valuable companies in the world. However, SpaceX is much smaller than any of the elite businesses that have a valuation of $2 trillion or more. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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