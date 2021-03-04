+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
The Xencelabs Pen Tablet: An Elevated Drawing Experience for Professionals

PORTLAND, Ore., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xencelabs, a recent newcomer to the industry, was founded by a group of experienced creative design professionals with a shared passion for designing a new class of digital drawing tools. Xencelabs (pronounced "sense") merges the ideas of human senses, innovation and a "laboratory" approach to experimentation and progressive product development.

Xencelabs digital drawing products was developed in collaboration with creative communities, including photographers, illustrators, motion-picture, TV and production artists, to closely match the traditional hand-drawing experience. The result is a digital tablet alternative ensuring the optimal mix of comfort, customization, ergonomics, intuitive use and compatibility with different devices and operating systems.

Xencelabs products are available in different configurations: Pen Tablet Medium and the Pen Tablet Medium Bundle with a Quick Keys™ remote option. The Quick Keys™ enables an easy-to-use interface.

The new Xencelabs tablet offers a clean and minimalist design without unnecessary keys, enabling users to fully benefit from its 16:9 native aspect ratio. With only 8mm thickness, it features a seamless and gently curved palm rest for comfort. The tablet can be used wirelessly or with a USB cable.

The Xencelabs device is the only pen tablet that comes with two battery-free pens of different diameters. The thin pen has two buttons while the three-button pen accommodates for artists doing 3D work. Both pens come with an eraser, 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, 3 gram initial activation force, tilt recognition and virtually no lag.

The Quick Keys™ is an optional remote accessory to the Xencelabs device and offers five sets of eight keys – for a total of 40 customizable shortcuts per application. The OLED display on the Quick Keys™ shows the assignment of each key and can be used in a portrait or landscape mode.

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet includes the medium sized tablet, pen case with 2 pens, 10 extra nibs and nib extractor, a USB C adaptor, USB dongle and cable, a drawing glove and an all-in-one carrying sleeve. The bundle version includes the Quick Keys™ remote. 

XENCELABS is a company paving a new path with innovative professional digital design tablets. We are a group of digital design veterans with decades of industry experience, passionate about creating the best digital design solutions.

https://www.xencelabs.com
marketinglobal@xencelabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448760/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448761/2.jpg

