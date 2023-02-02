The Yankee Candle® Brand Celebrates Love For All this Valentine's Day

Home Fragrance Brand Renews its support for Non-Profit Rainbow Railroad To Light the Way to Safety Ahead

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., the leader in home fragrance, and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, is proud to announce its continued support for the global non-profit Rainbow Railroad with the launch of two new, limited-edition fragrances, Love For All and Love Is Love.

Available to buy from January through June while supplies last, the Love For All and Love Is Love candles celebrate freedom, diversity, and the unstoppable power of love and living authentically – no matter the day, week, or month!

Launching in time for Valentine's Day, these new fragrances continue Yankee Candle's® mission to raise awareness of the global non-profit Rainbow Railroad. Since its founding in 2006, Rainbow Railroad has provided pathways to safety for over 7600 LGBTQI+ people at risk in their home countries through emergency relocation and other forms of assistance.

The renewal of this partnership recognizes Yankee Candle's continuous commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging with the continued support of Rainbow Railroad in helping LGBTQI+ individuals facing state-enabled persecution find safety worldwide.

"We're proud to renew our support for Rainbow Railroad. Together, we can raise global awareness for the important work the charity does and provide direct support to those in imminent need," said Lisa McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer for the Home & Commercial Segment, Newell Brands. "Yankee Candle is especially pleased to support Pride year-round with a new fragrance available for Valentine's Day — the perfect time to celebrate love for all."

Kimahli Powell, Chief Executive Officer at Rainbow Railroad, added: "We are inspired by the commitment shown by Yankee Candle to LGBTQI+ communities around the world and excited to renew our partnership with the brand for 2023. The continued support offered by Yankee Candle has helped to provide vital funds for our core programs, including direct assistance for LGBTQI+ individuals who are at risk globally. With the brand's support, we will be able to respond to the increasing number of requests for help that we receive and support more people in finding safety around the world, to live lives of their choosing."

To learn more about the fragrances and Rainbow Railroad, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

Love For All

Love For All is a fragrance of universal love for all identities and expressions. Sparkling and uplifting, it blends bright and comforting scents, including top notes of fresh air, sheer peony and crystal freesia, mid notes of clary sage, deep sea minerals and driftwood, and base notes of mineral musk, patchouli and white amber.

Love For All is available for a limited time only in 2 sizes, Large Tumbler Candle and 3-Wick Candle, at yankeecandle.com and in retail stores.

Love For All, Large Tumbler, $34

Love Is Love

Love Is Love is a fragrance inspired by love lighting the way — sweet notes of stone fruits and strawberries joined in harmony with inspiring honeysuckle and rose, emerging into a liberating blend of warm woods scents.

Love For All is available for a limited time only in the 3-Wick Candle at yankeecandle.com and in retail stores.

Love For All, 3-Wick Candle, $26.50

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Rainbow Railroad

Rainbow Railroad is a global non-profit organization that helps LGBTQI+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics. In a time when there are more displaced individuals than ever before, LGBTQI+ people are uniquely vulnerable due to systemic, state-enabled homophobia and transphobia. These factors either displace them in their own country or prevent them from escaping harm.

In 2022, Rainbow Railroad responded to more than 10,000 requests for help – the highest number received in a year. The organization provided direct support to more than 4,450 LGBTQI+ people from 90 countries, including successfully relocating 287 individuals to countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Canada and the United States.

For more information about Rainbow Railroad, please visit rainbowrailroad.org.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

