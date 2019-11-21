The Year of Success 'Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok' Triumphs Four Prestigious Real Estate Awards in 2019

BANGKOK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok of Nirvana Daii PLC., an ultra-luxury riverfront condominium, victoriously garners 4 glorious real estate awards in Thailand and Asia for the extraordinarily excellent design and architecture. The remarkable year of 2019 has corroborated Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok as the world's top marvelous piece of architecture among the crown.

Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok was outstandingly awarded 'Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)' at PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2019 assuring the exceptional luxuriant residence. Over and above that Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok marks the significant record on international stage presenting Thailand to the eyes of Asian for being the best 'Residential High-rise Architecture' and 'Residential High-rise Development' at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019-2020.



'The excellent architecture award in above-30-million-baht residence category' at ASA Real Estate Awards 2019 in Thailand is the latest award-winning honor for the exceptional architecture artistically and innovatively designed with a compassionated value for quality for life of people, environment and society. ASA Real Estate Award is the recent prestigious award held by the Association of Siamese Architects Royal Patronage to honor real estate entrepreneurs that enhance the quality of life. The above-referenced prestigious awards are the testimonials to guarantee that Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok is a truly magnificent residential masterpiece in the spectacular design and architecture unrivaled to others.

Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok is the ultimate luxury residential project developed by Nirvana Daii PLC., a prominent developer in Thailand. This top-notch residence is designed in collaboration with SCDA, Singapore's world-class architecture designer for the top-of-life living experience aroused by 5-star hotel services and world-class spacious facilities. Situated within 16 meters closest to Chao Phraya River, the residents are able to relish private living in the tranquil ambience of Bangkok city amidst the ancient town and stylish central city. With an exceptional rarity in its impeccable quality, the residence is elegantly embellished with finest luxurious elements featuring Italy's topmost furniture brand, Poliform. Minimal and unique yet truly classy and exquisite in its architecture, interior and landscape design enriching private living experience. Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok, a true 'Sanctuary for Your Soul' for the exceptional quality of living.

