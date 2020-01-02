The YMCA of Greater New York Launches First Ever Brand Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Greater New York today announced the launch of its first-ever brand campaign called "#WeAreY." Launched December 26, 2019, the 360-degree, integrated campaign projects a joyful celebration of individual and community achievement, while also representing the energetic and vibrant culture of the modern YMCA of Greater New York.

"We are thrilled to launch this new brand campaign that celebrates how the YMCA is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community," said Sharon Greenberger, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York. "Every year the Y helps half a million New Yorkers achieve their goals and reach their full potential. This campaign showcases that impact across our 22 branches and highlights how the Y empowers our communities to learn, grow, and thrive."

The YMCA of Greater New York is a supportive and welcoming community that helps individuals and families achieve their goals through the latest fitness classes, facilities, equipment, and programs.

"The #WeAreY brand campaign features real people celebrating their achievements at YMCA facilities throughout the five boroughs," said Ronnie Tucker, the YMCA of Greater New York's Chief Marketing Officer. "It brings to life the energy and joy of our Y community — through imagery, bright colors, friendly language, and a new, modern look."

The YMCA of Greater New York worked with AKA NYC, an award-winning, global, fully integrated entertainment advertising agency, to develop and launch the campaign, which comprises print and digital elements, including video, social media, outdoor and subway signage, online banner ads, and institutional ads. It is also entirely flexible, allowing for each ad to be used across various platforms.

"The YMCA is an iconic institution and we are thrilled to partner with them on this campaign," said Amanda Blackman, SVP of Creative Strategy and Experiential at AKA NYC. "The YMCA helped form who many of us are today and we are excited to share their mission and offerings with the city. We get people to go places — and what better place is there than someplace committed to helping people and communities achieve their goals?"

Sample images from the new brand campaign can be found here.

About the YMCA of Greater New York



The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 22 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ymcanyc.

