+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 11:45:00

THE YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SYNDICATE: Jim Riley partners with Rod Kuntz and Rachel Svoboda to establish exclusive community for entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Riley, Rod Kuntz, and Rachel Svoboda are entrepreneurs and social influencers who have built multiple businesses and recently announced a join venture named The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.). As Jim Riley explains, this "The YES learning program is geared toward multiple ages and learning styles." Kuntz expands that "It's perfect for people with an interest in entrepreneurship, management, or looking for a career transition." Svoboda explains that "The YES curriculum and community will encourage, support, and help individuals and management teams to build sustainable and valuable enterprises while achieving their vision and objectives."

Young Entrepreneur Syndicate

Y.E.S. provides experienced support, motivation, mentoring, & management guidance to entrepreneurs & business leaders. 

While The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate promises to help members master excellence in business, there are four focal areas of curriculum being used to maximize impact:

  • TRAIN…Sharpen your skills and learn new techniques through multiple learning experiences.
  • COACH…Take aspiring youth to the next level with a better understanding of real-world challenges and strategies to get to the top and stay there.
  • INSPIRE…Identify your strengths, interests, instincts, learning style, and weaknesses while learning solutions to unlock your potential.
  • DEVELOP…Find purpose and meaning beyond the walls of institutionalized learning in a safe space to explore ideas, fears, and concerns in a judgment free environment.

    • "Rod, Rachel, and myself are 1000 percent invested in helping people succeed," Riley says. "We intend to be the global leadership community of extraordinary entrepreneurs and business leaders who come together to become better leaders and better people."

    Through a monthly subscription, YES provides a series of online content, group working sessions, plus access to a private closed network for members to engage directly.

    About YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SYNDICATE
    The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.) provides experienced support, motivation, mentoring, and management guidance to business focused young leaders. Y.E.S. is a digitally based platform to teach people from 15 years old and adults at all different life stages about leadership and entrepreneurial skills. For more information, please visit www.YoungEntrepreneurSyndicate.com 

    Media Contact:
    Rachel Svoboda, Sunday Brunch Agency
    rachel@sundaybrunchagency.com

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-young-entrepreneur-syndicate-jim-riley-partners-with-rod-kuntz-and-rachel-svoboda-to-establish-exclusive-community-for-entrepreneurs-301543043.html

    SOURCE Young Entrepreneur Syndicate

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Asiens Börsen in Grün
    Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Mit Gewinnen beendete der heimische Aktienmarkt den Börsentag am Dienstag. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schlussendlich höher.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen